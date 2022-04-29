ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Food Lion Announces Enhanced Education Assistance Program for its 82,000 Associates

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEL7Y_0fO4sUvh00

SALISBURY, NC (LOOTPRESS) – Food Lion, an omnichannel retailer serving towns and cities across 10 states, today announced expanded education assistance programs including tuition reimbursement for all part-time and full-time associates, an increase in tuition reimbursement for full-time associates and discounted degree programs at 15 education providers.

Part-time and full-time associates are eligible for tuition reimbursement, which includes tuition, books and class-required fees from any accredited learning institution, after six months of continuous employment.

“Food Lion employs over 82,000 associates at different stages of their careers, and it’s imperative that we provide an equitable playing field for each and every one,” said Linda Johnson, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer, Food Lion. “We encourage and support our associates to always learn and grow. Enhanced tuition reimbursement benefits and educational programs provide greater opportunities for all Food Lion associates.”

Candice Forbes, Food Lion Store Manager, has received tuition reimbursement every year since 2014 when she started to pursue her undergraduate and graduate degrees while working full time at the company.

“The tuition reimbursement benefit has helped me further my education while continuing to work and provide for my family,” said Forbes. “The funds have helped me pursue my interests and passions so I can be a more successful store manager and leader.”

Food Lion will offer over 250 degree programs from 15 education providers at a reduced cost. Degree programs include online and in-person courses to earn undergraduate degrees or certificates and graduate degrees. Access to these discounted educational offerings is available to all associates on their first day of employment.

Food Lion is launching education assistance in partnership with Workforce Edge, a complete employee education management platform powered by Strategic Education, Inc. Through Workforce Edge, Food Lion associates will have access to several educational institutions, including two Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Associates who pursue degrees outside of the Workforce Edge programs will still receive tuition reimbursement. Full-time associates can receive up to $3,000 reimbursement and part-time associates can receive up to $500 per calendar year.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

City National Bank honored by J.D. Power with customer satisfaction award for fourth time in five years

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — City National Bank received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, claiming the top honor in its region for the fourth time in five years. City scored higher than all other banks in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salisbury, NC
Business
City
Salisbury, NC
Salisbury, NC
Education
Calhoun County Journal

JSU Graphic Design Team Wins National Awards

A collection of all the winning JSU designs for 2021 Courtesy of JSU. Buffy Lockette, Director of Strategic Communications, shared the JSU News that JSU’s graphic design team has been recognized nationally, once again, for its creativity. Designers Emily Lankford and Richie Rivas in JSU Marketing Services have received several honors from the 2021 Collegiate Advertising Awards program. The elite program recognizes higher education organizations for excellence in communications, marketing, advertising and promotion of their schools.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Educational Programs#Educational Institutions#Food Lion Associates#Food Lion Store
Lootpress

Southern announces newly elected student leaders

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Southern WV Community & Technical College announced Thursday the school’s newly elected Student Government Association student representatives. The newly elected students will begin terms for their recently attained positions on Sunday May 1, 2022. Southern WV Community & Technical College’s newly elected student leaders...
COLLEGES
Lootpress

WV Social Studies Fair Winners Announced

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Social Studies Fair returned to an in-person format on Friday after two years of COVID disruptions. The West Virginia Department of Education hosted more than 500 students and 282 projects at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. To view the winners, visit...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
WBTV

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board names Advanced Technology Center after President Carol S. Spalding

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From RCCC: Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has named its state-of-the-art Advanced Technology Center the Dr. Carol S. Spalding Advanced Technology Center. Spalding, who is in her 14th year as president, was honored by the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees at an official unveiling ceremony Thursday, April 28, surrounded by College and community leaders, friends and her family.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy