Letter: Get out and vote for the Chippewa Local school issues, our kids are worth it

My family and I moved into the school district in the fall of 2015.

We moved from a state that was ranked in the bottom five of the nation in education. The school district we moved from was the middle of the pack in that state.

When we arrived one week before school started, we had great concerns about our son being behind the rest of his classmates and how we were going to navigate this issue.

The staff at Hazel Harvey made that transition easier than we ever imagined.

Today, that same kid that we were afraid may not catch up with his fellow classmates is consistently on the Merit Roll. His confidence and leadership skills have been improved and enhanced by the educators and administrators of the school district.

I have not attended an extracurricular event in the school system where some member of the administration was not there to support the students.

The concern, passion and knowledge the teachers of this school district display is second to none.

To continue to attract and retain high-quality educators, we need the income tax levy renewed and to pass the permanent improvement levy.

I encourage everyone in the Chippewa Local School District to get out and vote for the students and vote for the future.

#onechippewa!

Rhonda S. Johnson, Doylestown

