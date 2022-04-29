ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Police activity at River City Landing Apartments

WSAV News 3

Shooting victim was British man visiting family in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A weekend shooting death in Savannah is making headlines across the pond. Wednesday night in England during Liverpool’s semi-final match, fans and players received a disturbing introduction to the city of Savannah. Applause and a moment of silence honored the memory of life-long Liverpool fan Benjamin Tucker. He was shot and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS Miami

8-Year-Old Ja’rell Lewis, At Center Of Florida Amber Alert Following Triple Homicide, Recovered Safely

UPDATE AT 4:00 P.M.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced both Ja’rell Lewis and Terrell Lewis have been located safe. At this time this continues to be an active investigation, we ask that anyone with any information in regard to this incident call 904-630-0500.   JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Ja’rell Lewis who police say was kidnapped in Duval County in Jacksonville. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Amber Alert is related to a triple homicide investigation where three adults were found shot dead in an apartment on Friday morning. Ja’rell Lewis and Terrell Lewis (Jacksonville PD) The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Ja’rell may be with 37-year-old Terrell Lewis. They may be traveling in a 2006 black Suzuki Forenza with the Florida tag number 72BEYB. Ja’rell has black hair, brown eyes, is about four-foot-six and weighs about 80 pounds. Terrell Lewis is bald and has brown eyes. He is about five-nine and weighs about 150 pounds. Police say if you see them, do not approach them, instead call police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Couple found dead in home were renovating the house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple who were found dead in their home were renovating it before the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found their bodies on Tuesday, neighbors said. They couple were found in a house on Hollings Street in the Oceanway neighborhood on the northside of Jacksonville. Neighbors told First...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The US Sun

Lily Peters death sparks warning ‘predator on loose’ as cops slammed for not issuing Amber Alert when girl, 10, vanished

A PREDATOR is "likely" hunting a small, rural area of Wisconsin where a young girl was found dead in a suspected homicide, a former FBI agent said. The body of Iliana "Lily" Peters, 10, was discovered in a wooded area not far from her bike on Monday morning outside the Lienenkugel's Brewery in Chippewa Falls, which is a few blocks north of her home.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
First Coast News

Man riding motorized scooter killed in wreck with commercial truck on Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after being run over by a commercial truck Tuesday on Atlantic Boulevard east of Regency Square Mall. The man was riding a street legal motorized scooter and was traveling west in the left lane at about 2:50 p.m. A commercial truck carrying a loaded dumpster, also traveling west, was in the center lane, police said. The truck driver attempted to pass the scooter and the scooter collided with the side of the truck running the driver over, police said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Washington

4 Adults, 3 Teens Arrested After Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint in DC

One of two puppies stolen from their owners at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday is back home after police discovered the dog in a home in Northeast D.C. Pablo is safe after one of several dognappers put a gun to his owner’s stomach in broad daylight near Florida Avenue and Eighth Street NW.
LANHAM, MD
click orlando

Crash in Brevard kills driver, injures passenger, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on U.S. Highway 1 killed a Merritt Island man and sent another to the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver, 19, was traveling southbound on the highway Thursday around 3 p.m. when he lost control and struck the median, the agency said. He then overcorrected and struck a curb, causing the vehicle to overturn, records showed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man found murdered in vacant apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder in the Normandy area. Investigators told Action News Jax that a body was found in a vacant apartment at the Camalot Apartment Complex on Lane Ave. The victim is described as a black male in his 20s or 30s.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

