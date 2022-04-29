Check Out These 7 Cool Things To Do In Texarkana This Weekend

It's been quite awhile since Texarkana has gotten a new major retail store but it's coming soon!. Texarkana will be home to Conn’s Home Plus, a national retail chain coming to the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Center, adjacent to Ross Dress for Less at 2315 Richmond Road. Conn’s Home Plus, a Texas based company has been around for more than 130 years and employs some 4000 employees throughout the U.S. with more than 155 stores across 15 states, Conn’s Home Plus is best known for electronics, appliances, furniture, mattresses, computers, and fitness products. With the addition of the new store there’s hope that other retailers will move into the shopping center as well.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO