ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Check Out These 7 Cool Things To Do In Texarkana This Weekend

By Wes
Kicker 102.5
Kicker 102.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From great live music from some awesome local bands to the big Scout o Rama you will find 7 awesome things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Scout-O-Rama is tomorrow at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. If you want to get your kids involved in Scouts this is your chance...

kkyr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 95.9

Major Retail Store Coming to Texarkana

It's been quite awhile since Texarkana has gotten a new major retail store but it's coming soon!. Texarkana will be home to Conn’s Home Plus, a national retail chain coming to the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Center, adjacent to Ross Dress for Less at 2315 Richmond Road. Conn’s Home Plus, a Texas based company has been around for more than 130 years and employs some 4000 employees throughout the U.S. with more than 155 stores across 15 states, Conn’s Home Plus is best known for electronics, appliances, furniture, mattresses, computers, and fitness products. With the addition of the new store there’s hope that other retailers will move into the shopping center as well.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

7 Country Artists You Must See at Magic Springs This Summer

Magic Springs Theme and Waterpark in Hot Springs, Arkansas is getting ready to open for the 2022 season on May 7. The new season at Magic Springs promises to bring you lots of thrilling rides, food, and live entertainment including this year a mystifying magic show from world-renowned magician Maxwell Blade. Right now is the time to get your season pass so you can check out all the live entertainment and concerts for free. Each season pass comes with free parking, a free friend ticket, and a souvenir bottle for the price of one day's admission but you only have until May 31, to get this deal.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Kicker 102.5

Magnolia, Arkansas Gets Piggly Wiggly! Is Texarkana next?

Remember when Texarkana had a Piggly Wiggly many years ago?. If I remember correctly we had two Piggly Wiggly stores, there was one on East Street (Hwy71) in College Hill and the other was in Oaklawn Village on the Texas side. In fact, there were several stores that were around in those days from what I was told. If you are old enough to remember like me, you probably went to the store with your mama or daddy and how could you forget their iconic logo, the pig with the butcher hat.
MAGNOLIA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Texarkana, AR
Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Government
Texarkana, TX
Lifestyle
City
Spring, TX
Texarkana, AR
Government
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Government
Kicker 102.5

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broad St#Big Food#Lake Park#Food Truck#Scouts#Moss Brothers#The Farmers Market#Dot S Ace Hardware#Ststaeline#Tx Bonus
KTAL

Louisiana State Fair Spring Fest returns Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The State Fair of Louisiana is returning with Spring Fest 2022 with live performances, a car show, and awesome food vendors. The gates open at 11 a.m. Thursday on the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport, with free admission until 3 p.m. The price to enter is only $5 on weekdays. Unlimited ride armbands are $25. The first weekend performances on the Whataburger Stage are:
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Parks Recycling And Outdoor Sale May 14

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Spring Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, May 14th, at Spring Lake Park. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for the sale. Booths may be secured at the Southwest Center located at 3222 7th Street in Texarkana now until they are sold out. Booths for the sale are 20 x 20 and cost $15.00. Reservations can be made in person or by calling (903) 798-3978 and choosing Option #1.
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Kicker 102.5

Don’t Miss Scout-O-Rama This Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana

Don't miss Scout-O-Rama 2022 at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas this Saturday, April 30. Scouts will be camped out all weekend at the park but Saturday, April 30, the public is invited to come have some fun and learn more about Scouting. The park will be open to the public Saturday from 10:30 am to 4 pm, the opening ceremonies should begin at 11 AM and all exhibits should be open by noon. Scouts will be here from all over the Four States area for this popular regional Scout show. The Troops love to show off the skills they have learned through their adventures in Scouting. Admittance is FREE!
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Rotary Announces TASD 2021/22 Teacher of the Year

Congratulations to the 2021-2022 Texarkana Arkansas School District Teacher of the Year. Brigette Biley-Olatunji has been chosen as the Texarkana Arkansas School District Teacher of the Year. She is currently a teacher at Arkansas High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, where she teaches mathematics. Ms Biley-Olatunji is also the Math Department Chair, Freshman Class Sponsor, Mu Alpha Theta Sponsor, and Mathletes Sponsor.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Guided Living History Tour at Sacred Heart Cemetery

The new season of Twilight Tours continues at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 1301 Texas Boulevard, on Saturday, May 7 beginning at 7 p.m. Join the Texarkana Museums System for a guided living history tour of one of Texarkana’s oldest cemeteries. Costumed interpreters will bring Texarkana’s past to life. There are over 25 cemeteries located within the city limits of Texarkana with burials dating back to the 1874, Sacred Heart Cemetery is one of the most historic sites in the city.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Mysterious Critter Spotted on Texas Ring Camera

We live in a world of security cameras if big brother is not watching someone else probably will be. Unfortunately, that's the world we live in today. Sometimes these high-tech cameras will pick up something that will leave you scratching your head. Such was the case earlier this week when...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Produce isn’t the only thing that grows at this Texas farm

GIDDINGS, Texas — Editor's note: Watch this story on KVUE News Friday at 10 p.m. On a Sunday morning, a farmers market can connect you with the people who grow your food. "We have shallots, they're spring onion-style shallots," said Kevin Sease. Simple things like shallots become a connection...
TEXAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

Volunteers Urgently Needed for Another Texarkana MobilePack, May 6&7

You gotta love Tacos4Life and its mission to feed hungry kids all over the planet. Their promise is for every taco, rice bowl, quesadilla, nachos, or salad you buy, you provide a meal to a child in need. Our Texarkana Tacos4Life is making plans to fulfill that promise with another MobilePack coming up Friday and Saturday, May 6 & 7, and they need our help to make it happen.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
928K+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy