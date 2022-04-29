ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert Almost Came to Blows Over White Nationalist Event: Report

By Ryan Bort
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SirjB_0fO4lsWi00

The House Freedom Caucus — the far-right group of conspiracy theorists with members like Reps. Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar, and Madison Cawthorn — have long been warring with the rest of the Republican Party, which they feel isn’t sufficiently dedicated to former President Trump and his vision for a MAGA-fied America.

The caucus has apparently been warring with itself, too, according to a new report from Politico .

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert reportedly almost came to blows over Greene’s appearance at a white nationalist event in February, to the point that someone had to step in between them to de-escalate the confrontation. Three people close to the Freedom Caucus confirmed the spat to Politico , which took place during a meeting of the caucus’ board of directors.

Greene and Boebert, two of the most virulent conspiracy theorists in Congress, seem like they’d be the best of friends. They trade in the same kinds of bigotry; whine over the same culture war issues animating Trump’s base, and even heckled President Biden together during the State of the Union address last month.

This doesn’t seem to be the case. Politico notes that Boebert “detests” being tied to Greene, and that she was none too pleased with Greene’s decision to give a speech at a white nationalist conference organized by Nick Fuentes during which speakers pushed the “great replacement” theory , called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be hanged, called for the audience to cheer Vladimir Putin, and gave winking nods to Hitler. Greene’s presence was controversial enough that she attempted to distance herself from Fuentes , claiming she doesn’t know him and thus she “is not aligned with anything that may be controversial.”

One would think, however, that a lawmaker, or at least a lawmaker’s staff, would be aware that they are appearing on the bill of a white nationalist event.

The rift inside the Freedom Caucus extends beyond Greene and Boebert, according to Politico , as the group, which was formed before Trump took office, has transformed into hotbed of conspiracy theory that is no longer too concerned with actual policy. “We were not designed to be just obstructionists,” Mick Mulvaney, one of the groups founding members who went on to serve in Trump’s White House and is now a contributor to CBS News, told the outlet. “We were not designed to be an extreme outrage machine.”

Some of the group’s members still believe this, apparently, and members have differed on everything from the party’s floor strategy in 2021 to how to respond to leaked tapes that reveal House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. One thing that isn’t up for debate is that regardless of how it was designed, the Freedom Caucus, if not the entire Republican Party, is now operating primarily as an outrage machine — and both Greene and Boebert are to blame as much as anyone.

Comments / 403

Pamela Evanger
2d ago

the whole Republican party are turning on one another....that's Trump's legacy..and well deserved!...as the old saying goes..."Be careful what you ask for!"

Reply(66)
195
Ultimate one ⚓
2d ago

They should've let them fight it out. I would pay two bits for a good cat fight. But then Boebert would've cheated and brought out AR, but who knows, Greene could've used her space lazers on Boebert to.

Reply(10)
136
stop the lies.
2d ago

Boebert has been arrested numerous times for DV. The horse has trouble with any kind of truth. They are Nazi’s masquerading as representatives from people without morals.

Reply(20)
121
Related
Rolling Stone

‘Take Care of the Son of a Bitch’: Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell Talked Tough About Trump After Jan. 6 … Then Cowered

Click here to read the full article. A New York Times report published Thursday offers new details of a familiar storyline: Republicans who privately criticized Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection ultimately shying away from a public confrontation for fear of riling up or alienating his supporters. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who reportedly pushed Trump to call off the attack on the Capitol as it was happening, told Republicans in the days following the attack that he planned to tell Trump to resign, according to the new book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump Testified That He Was Scared He Was Going to Be Killed by a Flying Pineapple

Click here to read the full article. There are few things Donald Trump loves more than skirting accountability in court. But even the former president wasn’t able to avoid sitting for a deposition in a case brought by protesters who allege they were attacked by his security outside of Trump Tower ahead of the 2016 election. The deposition was conducted last October, but excerpts released this week reveal that Trump swore under oath that he did not order his security detail to attack the protesters. They also reveal that he is afraid of fruit. The partial transcript includes several pages of the...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Republicans Are Panicking Over the Prospect of Biden Forgiving Student Debt

Click here to read the full article. President Biden has been flirting with the idea of some kind of student debt relief for years. But yesterday, in a closed-doors meeting with Democrats, he gave some indication that real, widespread forgiveness is a real possibility. The Washington Post reports that this likely won’t take the form of a complete cancellation of federal student debt. Instead, Biden and lawmakers discussed plans which usually hovered around the $10,000 figure for immediate forgiveness, although he did make a winking reference to pushing the repayment deadline down the road indefinitely, reportedly telling California Rep. Tony Cárdenas...
POTUS
Salon

"Little maggot-infested man": Tom Cotton slammed for saying Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis

"Tom Cotton is the lowest of the low," Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday. Angered by the Republican senator's suggestion that Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is set to be confirmed to the Supreme Court this week, "might have" defended the Nazis during the Nuremberg trials, Harrison called Cotton a "little maggot-infested man."
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Nationalist#The House Freedom Caucus#The Republican Party#Maga#Politico#The Freedom Caucus#Congress#The State Of The Union
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mic

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t think Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, or Donald Trump should be canceled

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t believe in canceling people. At least that’s the sentiment that seemed to come through in his new interview with The New York Times’ Kara Swisher for her Sway podcast. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was asked about a few of society’s most divisive figures: Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Donald Trump. And while Kimmel has been comedically hard on those men on his late-night show, he doesn’t think that their behavior merits canceling them — that is if you believe people can get canceled to begin with.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

