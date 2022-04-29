ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Best available players on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

By David Howman
 2 days ago
The Cowboys sat back and watched a pretty wild first round of the 2022 NFL Draft before they opted to draft Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith 24th overall. The young, raw left tackle is widely expected to slot in at left guard in Dallas, taking care of the Cowboys’ biggest perceived...

ClutchPoints

2022 NFL Draft Grades For Every 1st-Round Pick

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was a wild, roller coaster ride of trades, surprises and heartfelt moments. Day one of the draft featured a blockbuster trade between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans, another deal between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals, and surprises galore from the first 10 picks to the final 10. There were those perceived as winners, such as the New York Giants and Ravens, as well as those who made some puzzling selections, such as the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers. But how did each team really do?
Tide 100.9 FM

Six From Alabama Go Unselected in NFL Draft

After all seven rounds of the 2022 draft, six Alabama players, including Chris Allen, Slade Bolden, Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray and Daniel Wright, remained unselected to play in the NFL. They will immediately become undrafted free agents (UDFA) and be free to sign with any team. Chris Allen...
A Minority Opinion on the Tyler Smith Pick

I am probably one of about 10% of Cowboys fans who do not hate this pick. Full disclosure, I have posted my Big Board and Offensive Line breakdowns right here on Fanposts, and in both cases have made my feelings about Smith's fit for Dallas known. On my Big Board, the best players available at 24, in order, were the following:
AL.com

NFL Draft 2022: How much each first-round pick will be paid

After paychecks for the NFL’s 2021 draft class shrank because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the league’s bottom line, the players picked in the 2022 draft’s first round are getting a big boost in compensation. No. 1 selection Travon Walker from Georgia can expect...
Titans Select Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere in Third Round of the NFL Draft

The Titans selected Ohio State tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere in the third round of Friday night's NFL Draft. Petit-Frere (6-5, 315), taken with the 69th overall pick of the draft, wants to be known for his relentless effort. "I want people to see someone who plays every single play like it's their last play (when they watch me play)," he said. "I want them to see effort on the first play of the game, on the last play of the game. That's the one thing I know I can control every single time. If I am on the field, I want to give all the effort I can. "That is the one thing I want people to say is: That guy plays hard. A two-year starter at Ohio State, Petit-Frere played in 35 games with the Buckeyes from 2018-21, with 20 starts. He earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 by the Football Writers Association of America and CBS Sports and he was also named first-team all-Big Ten in 2021 by both the coaches and media.
2022 rounds 1-4

The draft grades are in and the Cowboys got pretty good scores. What ISN'T analyzed is how the draft strategy was almost preordained before day 1. To set the stage, the off-season needed to address two missions: 1. Get farther in the 2022 playoffs, 2. How to supplement our existing foundation through 2024 (the Dak window).
2023 Is a crucial draft at RB!

With the most likely end of the Zeke years coming in 2023 and without a RB drafted this year, next season will be crucial to land a high level Free Agent or preferably a top draft pick to take over the running game! Dak is still going to need a potent running game if we’re going to get to the promised land, which we’ll also need more O-Line help as Smith & Martin are getting up there in years.
