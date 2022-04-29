Retired Cook County sheriff combats would-be robbers

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A retired Cook County Sheriff’s officer turned the tables on one of the people holding him up on the Southwest Side Thursday, and now that alleged robber is in the hospital.

“Something out of the wild, wild West. I just never thought I would see anything like that,” a woman told CBS 2.

She was walking near the 2800 block of West 66th Street when she saw three people robbing a man. She said one of them had a gun to the back of the 60-year old man.

“We got off the bus, that’s when we were walking. We noticed that these gentlemen was robbing this man ‘cause he was taking his wallet and his stuff out of his pocket,” the woman said.

The robbery victim though is a retired Cook County Sheriff’s officer, and the next thing the woman said she saw was the gunman turning to shoot at the victim but the retired officer had his own weapon and shot the gunman in the head, critically wounding him. Police caught the other two alleged suspects a few blocks away.

