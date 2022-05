The internet is centered on large companies that provide free services to the public. But you may find that you don't want to be in that center. Entrepreneurship is necessary ideas and products that enable this transition. To have a reliable cloud you need to pay for it or build your own, an investment is required. The same way living in the countryside has its advantages, but it's possible and worth the investment. What I see is a flow of individuals moving away from the center of the internet.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO