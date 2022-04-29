ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils’ Bratt Now Among Team’s Building Blocks

By Alex Chauvancy
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike Nico Hischier, the signs for a breakout season were always there for Jesper Bratt. That’s what the New Jersey Devils got from him this year, as he enters the final game of the 2021-22 season with 26 goals and 72 points in 75 games. It’s the first time the Devils...

thehockeywriters.com

The Hockey Writers

