From BPD News:

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 14-year-old Janiya Williams was last seen on 4/28/22 at 7:00 AM in the area of 23 Emerald Court in Boston. She may be in the area of South Boston.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Janiya Williams is advised to contact 911 or District D-4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.