Public Safety

'American Idol' Winner Laine Hardy Arrested, Allegedly Planted Listening Device

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article8:50 AM PT -- According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Laine Hardy is accused of putting a wire in his ex-girlfriend's dorm room. Cops say they can hear what sounds like Laine's voice on recording when he planted the device and the recordings he captured included convos his ex had...

‘American Idol’ Alum Caleb Kennedy’s Toxicology Report Revealed Following Deadly Crash

Less than three months after he was charged with a DUI in a fatal car crash, “American Idol” alum Caleb Kennedy’s toxicology report has been officially released. According to The Sun, former “American Idol” star Caleb Kennedy made an appearance in court for the fourth time on April 28th for a bond hearing. He was notably charged with a DUI in February after causing a car crash that killed a 54-year-old man. Authorities revealed that at the time of the crash, Kennedy traveled 175 yards of the road to a garage. This is where Larry Parris was working when he hit and killed him.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Louisiana State
Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Laine Hardy
First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
Everything we know about the murder of Debanhi Escobar, 18-year-old dumped in Mexico cistern

A few weeks before disappearing, 18-year-old Debanhi Susana Escobar joined thousands of women demonstrating against gender violence in Mexico.The law student at the University of Nuevo Leon, in Monterrey, went to the feminist march "because she always wanted to help people", her father, Mario Escobar, recalled to media.Mr Escobar paced his trust in authorities to find his daughter after her disappearance on 9 April. A massive search was launched for the diminutive teenager described as having a white complexion and a slim build, weighing about 105 pounds and standing at 5ft 5 inches tall.The effort gained international attention when a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#American Idol#University#Pd
'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Baby Hospitalized in the ICU

Ms. Juicy Baby, star of "Little Women: Atlanta," is currently hospitalized in the ICU ... this according to her agency. Reps for the Meme Agency, which represents Ms. Juicy Baby, tell TMZ ... she's stabilized in the ICU and her family is thankful for the fans' well-wishes -- they're asking supporters to keep her in their thoughts.
CELEBRITIES
Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
‘American Idol’ Star Laine Hardy Under Criminal Investigation

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy, 21, is currently under investigation. On Thursday, Hardy was arrested in Baton Rouge on a felony charge of intercepting communications. LSU Police Department spokesperson Ernie Ballard said in a statement, “Lane Reed Hardy (Non-LSU student) was arrested by LSU Police today and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violation of 15:1303 — Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, or Oral Communication. His arrest warrant has been filed with clerk of court.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Public Safety
Death metal vocalist shot, one man killed as gun violence brings terror to California metal show

One man has been killed and four more people injured as gun violence plunged a Californian death metal gig into chaos on April 23. The horrifying story unfolded on Saturday evening around 9:50 pm local time outside the Marquis Lounge in San Bernardin, reportedly while Los Angeles area bdeath metal band Crawling Through Tartarus were performing at the bar. One man, identified as 32-year-old James Vincent Dickson. was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report from CBS News in Los Angeles, while four others, including Crawling Through Tartarus frontman Matt Holzboog, were taken to hospital with gun shot wounds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Franklin man who harassed dress-wearing teen boy sues Kathy Griffin

A Franklin man seen on video telling a teenage boy wearing a prom dress “you look like an idiot” has filed a federal lawsuit against comedian Kathy Griffin, claiming her tweets caused the incident to go viral and led to his firing as CEO of a tele-health company. Sam Johnson filed suit in the U.S. […] The post Franklin man who harassed dress-wearing teen boy sues Kathy Griffin appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

