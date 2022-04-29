ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

American Armstrong sets swimming world record in 50 back

Porterville Recorder
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — American Hunter Armstrong has set a swimming world record in the men's 50-meter backstroke. Armstrong posted a time of 23.71 seconds in the non-Olympic event while competing Thursday night in the International Team Trials at Greensboro, North Carolina. The meet...

www.recorderonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Lilly King sweeps breaststroke events at U.S. world meet trials

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFIE) - Evansville native Lilly King won the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2022 USA Swimming International Team Trials on Friday night. [PREVIOUS: Lilly King qualifies for World Championships, secures No. 1 world ranking]. The Olympic gold medalist clocked in with a time of 1:05.67. King cemented her dominance...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Golf.com

Pro sees way for Saudi tour to be world’s best — and PGA Tour to stumble

Forget about the Rory McIlroys and the Jon Rahms, Matt Southgate says. They’re not going anywhere. They’ve voiced both their loyalty to the PGA Tour and their disinterest in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, the upstart, Saudi-backed tour backed by Greg Norman. But don’t forget about the next...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Porterville Recorder

AP Week in Pictures: Global

From Russian President Vladimir Putin arriving to deliver his speech during an awarding ceremony for the Russian Olympic Committee medalists of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games in Beijing and members of the Russian Paralympic team, at the Kremlin in Moscow, to Palestinian Muslim worshippers praying during Laylat Al Qadr, also known as the Night of Power, in front of the Dome of the Rock Mosque, in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City, to President Joe Biden speaking during a funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Porterville Recorder

Arnaus wins Catalunya Championship after dramatic playoff

GIRONA, Spain (AP) — Home favorite Adri Arnaus finally won a dramatic playoff to beat Oliver Bekker at the Catalunya Championship and claim his first European tour win on Sunday. Arnaus, who is from Barcelona in northeast Spain near Girona, trailed overnight leader Bekker by seven shots at the...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kliment Kolesnikov
Golf Channel

Oliver Bekker leads going into final round of Catalunya Championship

GIRONA, Spain — Oliver Bekker eagled the par-5 15th hole for the second straight day to shoot a 5-under 67 on Saturday and take a two-stroke lead going into the final round of the Catalunya Championship. Bekker, 11-under 205 for the tournament, made four birdies and a lone bogey...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Adri Arnaus earns first DP World Tour win at home after marathon playoff in Spain

Adri Arnaus and Oliver Bekker became real familiar with the 18th hole at the 2022 Catalunya Championship. The pair played the final hole at the Stadium Course at PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness in Girona, Spain, seven times on Sunday after a marathon six-hole playoff. Each player made par on the 18th during the first five extra holes, and after a Bekker bogey on the sixth time through, Arnaus made a three-footer for another par to win for the first time on the DP World Tour. Not only that, the Spaniard did it in front of his home crowd.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy