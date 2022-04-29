ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

Dougherty Circuit Bar Association to host records restriction clinic

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
ALBANY – The Dougherty Circuit Bar Association will hold two events next week: a voter rights panel and record restriction clinic.

A voter rights panel discussion will be held Wednesday at Albany State University's West Campus on Gillionville Road, Building J, Room 171 from 9 a.m. until noon, and on Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., there will be a record restriction clinic at the Northwest Library Event Center, located at 2507 Dawson Road.

Panelists for the voter rights panel discussion include Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Florida State University College of Law Professor Michael T. Morley, and Andre Fields, a panelist for Fair Fight. This event is sponsored by the Dougherty Circuit Bar Association, the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys, and Albany State University.

The record restriction clinic is open to all constituents of Georgia’s Second Congressional District, which includes the Baker, Bibb (portion not included in 8th district), Calhoun, Chattahoochee, Clay, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Macon, Marion, Miller, Mitchell, Muscogee (portion not included in 3rd district), Peach, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Terrell and Webster counties.

To take full advantage of the assistance offered at the records restriction clinic, individuals must complete a Criminal Background Check Consent Form at the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office and pay the necessary fees attached to the background check. Upon receiving the criminal history, participants must obtain a copy of their convictions from the county clerk's office where they were charged.

All retrieved documents must be submitted to Attorney Elizabeth Gibson located in the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office at 225 Pine Ave., Room 108, in the Judicial Building. Once all documents are submitted, the individual may attend the May 5 clinic any time between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The records restriction clinic is sponsored by the A2J Committee, the Albany Police Department, Albany Second Chance, Dougherty Circuit Bar Association, Dougherty County Board of Commissioners, Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, Dougherty County Law Library, Dougherty County Police Department, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, GABWA, Georgia Justice Project, Georgia Legal Services Program, and Goodwill of Albany.

For information on pre-registration for the records restriction clinic, individuals can email Tabitha.Ponder@georgiacourts.gov or Latoinna.Lawrence@georgicourts.gov. Both events are free and open to the public.

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
