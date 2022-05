The Tennessee Titans just lost their star wide receiver in AJ Brown and he isn’t shy in putting the blame on them. The Philadelphia Eagles swooped in during the NFL Draft and locked in a trade for the Titans wideout. Brown was candid after the deal was consummated that he wasn’t overtly trying to skip town. He was fine staying in Tennessee had the money not been as far off as it was.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO