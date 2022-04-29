ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Eagle Pass and Maverick County Poised to Grow “Like Never Before,” Says Eagle Pass-Maverick County Economic Development Chairman

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagle Pass-Maverick County Economic Development Alliance (EPMCEDA) held a general membership meeting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, to inform the public governmental and private industry members on the new developments and projects the non-profit organization is working on to attract new economic development to the community. Eagle Pass...

Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that busing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

PECOS – Mexican authorities have arrested one of Texas' Top Ten Most Wanted Sex Offenders. Braulio Davila-Luna has been arrested by Mexican authorities after information from a tipster was given. Davila-Luna was turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety at the point of entry in Del Rio, Texas. He was then extradited to the Pecos County Jail. Davila-Luna was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and was listed on the Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Sex Offenders list in March.
DEL RIO, TX
Daily Mail

Fourth bus of illegal immigrants from the border is dropped off at the Capitol: Group arrives in Washington DC as Gregg Abbott continues war with White House

A fourth bus full of migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally from Mexico arrived in Washington, DC on Saturday morning. The bus, carrying two women and eight men, drove 1,500 miles from Texas to DC, and arrived just blocks from the Capitol building, disembarking near centrally-located Union Station. The...
IMMIGRATION
