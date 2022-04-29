ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden is leaving “The Late Late Show”

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Corden announced last night that he’s leaving “The Late Late Show”… But not for another year. On the show last night he said, quote, “When I started this journey, it was always going to be...

