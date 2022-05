LCM (50m) Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET. 28 year-old Nic Fink just keeps on improving. Last year, he moved to #2 all-time among U.S. swimmer with a 58.50 in the Olympic Trials of the 100 breast before finishing 3rd in the finals. This week, he’d already qualified for the Worlds team with a tie for 1st in the 200 breast, but tonight he won the 100 breast outright, lowering his personal best to 58.37.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO