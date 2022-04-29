ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Check Out These 7 Cool Things To Do In Texarkana This Weekend

By Wes
 2 days ago
From great live music from some awesome local bands to the big Scout o Rama you will find 7 awesome things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Scout-O-Rama is tomorrow at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. If you want to get your kids involved in Scouts this is your chance...

Don’t Miss Scout-O-Rama This Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana

Don't miss Scout-O-Rama 2022 at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas this Saturday, April 30. Scouts will be camped out all weekend at the park but Saturday, April 30, the public is invited to come have some fun and learn more about Scouting. The park will be open to the public Saturday from 10:30 am to 4 pm, the opening ceremonies should begin at 11 AM and all exhibits should be open by noon. Scouts will be here from all over the Four States area for this popular regional Scout show. The Troops love to show off the skills they have learned through their adventures in Scouting. Admittance is FREE!
Major Retail Store Coming to Texarkana

It's been quite awhile since Texarkana has gotten a new major retail store but it's coming soon!. Texarkana will be home to Conn’s Home Plus, a national retail chain coming to the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Center, adjacent to Ross Dress for Less at 2315 Richmond Road. Conn’s Home Plus, a Texas based company has been around for more than 130 years and employs some 4000 employees throughout the U.S. with more than 155 stores across 15 states, Conn’s Home Plus is best known for electronics, appliances, furniture, mattresses, computers, and fitness products. With the addition of the new store there’s hope that other retailers will move into the shopping center as well.
Look Out For A Hot and Dry Summer In Arkansas And Texas

The long-range forecast for summer in Texarkana is calling for hot temperatures and below normal rainfall. The Farmers' Almanac is so full of information. From basic weather forecasting which is surprisingly accurate. They even go into detail on when is the best time to plant your vegetables in your garden. I remember my parents keeping a copy of the Farmers Almanac for as long as I can remember. Here is what the Farmers' Almanac had to say about the Summer for the United States this year.
Texarkana Rotary Announces TASD 2021/22 Teacher of the Year

Congratulations to the 2021-2022 Texarkana Arkansas School District Teacher of the Year. Brigette Biley-Olatunji has been chosen as the Texarkana Arkansas School District Teacher of the Year. She is currently a teacher at Arkansas High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, where she teaches mathematics. Ms Biley-Olatunji is also the Math Department Chair, Freshman Class Sponsor, Mu Alpha Theta Sponsor, and Mathletes Sponsor.
Texarkana Parks Recycling And Outdoor Sale May 14

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks, and Recreation Department will host the Spring Community-Wide Yard Sale Saturday, May 14th, at Spring Lake Park. The yard sale is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM and will end at 3 PM. You can reserve your booth now for the sale. Booths may be secured at the Southwest Center located at 3222 7th Street in Texarkana now until they are sold out. Booths for the sale are 20 x 20 and cost $15.00. Reservations can be made in person or by calling (903) 798-3978 and choosing Option #1.
Miller County Red Dirt Master Gardener Plant Sale Saturday

Spring is finally here and it's time to get in that garden. The Miller County Red Dirt Master Gardeners will hold its annual Plant Sale this Saturday, in Texarkana Arkansas. The Plant Sale will be Saturday, April 23, from 7:30 am at the Home Arts Building at the Four States Fairgrounds. This sale is open to the public. Master Gardeners will be selling plants that come from their own gardens and landscapes, plants that are well adapted to our climate.
First Choice Pregnancy Center Walk For Life May 7

The Walk For Life to benefit First Choice Pregnancy Resource Center in Texarkana will be Saturday, May 7, at Spring Lake Park. This year is the 22nd year for the walk to take place. This event is hosted by 'First Choice Pregnancy Center' Here are the details as shared on the First Choice Pregnancy Center Facebook page:
‘East Texas Giving Day’ is Tuesday, April 26 – Help All You Can

'East Texas Giving Day' is this, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and there are 24 participating Bowie and Miller County nonprofits hoping to benefit from your generosity. East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour giving event that takes place virtually at EastTexasGivingDay.org. Participation is easy, donors simply go online and donate $10 or more from any device that can access the internet including; desktop computers, mobile phones or tablets.
Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

