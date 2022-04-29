ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office launches 'Handle with Care' program

By WFTX Digital Team
 2 days ago
A new program for community members with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Asperger's, Alzheimer's Disease, or similar disorders.

It's called the 'Handle with Care' program.

A decal will alert deputies to the possible presence of someone with a communication disability either inside a home or vehicle.

“This program, along with our hearing-impaired program, will assist deputies in providing professional service and provide prior knowledge of potential communication barriers,” says Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Anyone interested in the free Handle with Care program can pick up a decal at one of several district offices.

Englewood District 1 Office
11051 Willmington Boulevard
Englewood, Florida 34224

District 2 Office
992 Tamiami Trail Suite A
Port Charlotte, Florida 33948

District 3 Office
3110 Loveland Blvd.
Port Charlotte, Florida 33980

District 4 Office
7474 Utilities Road
Punta Gorda, Florida 33982
(941) 639-2101 (business)

