ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Future Releases New Album ‘I Never Liked You’ Feat. Drake, Tems, Gunna, Young Thug & More

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Best Rapper Alive is back! After a month of hype, Future has delivered his latest album, I Never Liked You. Arriving with the new album is the...

thesource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Lil Baby Becomes Youngest Artist In History To Score 100 Billboard Hot 100 Hits

Click here to read the full article. The ascension of Lil Baby has shown no signs of slowing down, as the rapper continues to make history by scoring his 100th entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The rapper, who has become one of the most bankable acts in the music industry in relative short order, reached the plateau this week after a pair of new songs he released both debuted in the Top 20. One song, “Right On” entered the chart at No. 13, while the other, titled “In A Minute,” has peaked at No. 14 thus far. This feat puts...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Young Thug
Person
Kanye
Person
Gunna
Person
Drake
Complex

Kanye West Reportedly Left More Than $8 Million on the Table by Dropping Out of Coachella

Kanye West lost out on a huge payday. According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist gave up millions of dollars by pulling out of his 2022 Coachella gig. Sources tell the outlet Ye was set to receive $8 million plus a $500,000 production fee for his headlining performances on April 17 and April 24. Though his decision to drop out of the festival was seemingly last minute, sources suggested Ye may’ve been thinking of bailing for quite some time. TMZ reports Kanye’s team was “actively working” with Coachella organizers, but he had yet to seriously rehearse.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
PopSugar

Mariah Carey Sat in a Pool Wearing This Shimmery Red Gown, Because Why Not?

Yes, Mariah Carey just wore a gown while sitting in a pool, and no, we're not kidding! To celebrate the anniversary of her hit album "The Emancipation of Mimi" — which was released back in 2005 — and the success of the remix for "Big Energy" with Latto and DJ Khaled, Carey decided to host an Instagram Live. The singer soaked up these achievements (literally) while casually posing on the stairs of a pool, clad in a striking Tom Ford design covered in sequins. Rather than slipping into a swimsuit, Carey decided to wear an elegant full-length gown, because why not? We'd expect nothing less than full glam from the singer, and she certainly delivered. Carey later posted the full video of herself with the caption, "IG Live!!!! Celebrating The Emancipation of Mimi and Big Energy Remix with the lambily!!! 🐑🐑🐑❤️❤️❤️" (The Lambs are what Carey calls her superfans, in case you weren't aware.) And with that, the icon has set the new rules of pool dressing.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tems#The Best Rapper Alive#Future
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Reacts On Stage As Fan Pees Herself: Watch

Since the unfortunate events that took place at Travis Scott's Astroworld concert, artists have been paying very close attention to the crowd when they perform. Making sure no one passes out or suffers an injury has become a part of their regimen. One recent example of this was captured on...
PHOENIX, AZ
AOL Corp

Jaden Smith Leaned on Girlfriend Sab Zada Amid Will Smith's Oscar Drama

In a good place. Jaden Smith’s girlfriend, Sab Zada, has been a shoulder to lean on amid his recent family drama, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’re very much in love and talk about everything,” the insider says. “He has shared his feelings about his father’s difficult situation with her and she has been nothing but supportive and loving and there for him.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her at GRAMMYs

Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat. The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
CELEBRITIES
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy