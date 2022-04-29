ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds United v Manchester City – The Opposition

By Manc Pete
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City travel to Elland Road and a Saturday evening War of the Roses with relegation threatened Leeds United. The blues need to continue their winning form in the White Rose county, and face a Leeds side who are desperate for points so they can put some distance between them and...

bitterandblue.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Leao on target as Milan earn precious win over Fiorentina

May 1 (Reuters) - AC Milan's Rafael Leao took advantage of a late goalkeeping howler as the Serie A leaders went five points clear at the top with a 1-0 win against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday. With eight minutes left on the clock, Leao latched on to a...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Stuart Dallas
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Person
Jesse Marsch
Reuters

Allegri still not over Juventus's Champions League exit

April 30 (Reuters) - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri admitted he is still not over his side's Champions League exit at the hands of Villarreal last month. Allegri, who won five Serie A titles in a row during his first spell in Turin between 2014 and 2019, succeeded Andrea Pirlo last May, but has had limited success this season.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Reports suggest Mancini, Potter on Spurs’ “plan B” if Conte bolts

We’ve lived long enough with Antonio Conte as the manager of Tottenham Hotspur to know that no matter what happens on or off the pitch there will always be some level of uncertainty about whether the Italian manager will someday spontaneously disappear in a puff of pique. So despite a number of reassuring statements from the man himself or thinkpieces in the footballing media, there’s always going to be a chance that we’ll wake up one morning to discover that Conte has apparated over to, say, Paris for a new opportunity. Accio Mbappe!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Norwich City

There are times when dull is something a little more than the some of its parts. The Triscuit is a good example — it’s bone dry and arguably dangerous to eat without a drink handy, but it’s also surprisingly good. That’s how the Leicester City match felt last week. After four weeks of loses, we have a 0-0 draw, and a remarkably dull one at that — it was glorious. Moving on to this week, we have a Dean Smith lead Norwich City coming to town. Smith should receive a warm welcome from the Villa faithful, he deserves as much. The Canaries he leads into action, on the other hand, are less praise-worthy, but still capable of pulling off a win. Among the last three matches, they’ve bested fellow relegation candidate Burnley 2-0 at home, lost at Manchester United 3-2, and lost at home to Newcastle United 3-0. Players to watch for include midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou, left midfielder and former Villa target Milot Rashica, forward Teemu Pukki, and defensive midfielder Mathias Normann.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Norwich City#Real Madrid 4 3#Brazilian
SB Nation

Kyle Walker’s Absence: A Setback for Manchester City

For anyone wondering if Manchester City missed Kyle Walker in the last few games, Vinicius Junior’s solo goal for Real Madrid in the Champions League last Tuesday, where he took full advantage of Fernandinho’s lack of pace provides a clear answer. Since limping off injured against Atletico Madrid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton v Chelsea: What does the form show?

Everton have won each of their past three Premier League home games against Chelsea, last winning four consecutively against them at Goodison Park between 1970 and 1973. Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in seven of their past 11 Premier League meetings with Everton. Overall, they’ve kept 23 shutouts against the Toffees in the competition, only recording more against Tottenham (27) and Newcastle (26).
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Daily Hilario: Romelu Lukaku is ‘Plan C’ for Barcelona

Not sure where TMIL is, so here’s this bit of nonsense instead. Plan A for Barcelona: Erling Haaland (as if!) Plan B for Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski (hmm) Plan C for Barcelona: Romelu Lukaku (LOL) Marca (Marca?!) claim that Barcelona have touched base with Federico Pastorello, but you know, it’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
SB Nation

Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Everton: Pulisic to start!

Chelsea travel up north to take on Frank Lampard’s Everton (still sounds weird) in search of three important points that would all but secure a top four finish. Everton have had a terrible season and despite Lampard coming in, not much has changed for them. Then again, our record at Goodison Park is equally bad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs Chelsea: Match Preview | Time running out for Toffees

The message for match-going Evertonians is clear. The Goodison guys will be matching down Goodison road to roar on the players ahead of yet another huge encounter in their battle against the drop. Toffees fans have been fearing the worst for weeks, but Burnley’s resurgence, which has sucked the Toffees...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Notebook: Barça to leave Camp Nou for renovation; Araujo renewal; Mbappe gets French votes; Milan sale update

As we approach the end of another week in European soccer which has included Manchester City and Real Madrid's sensational seven-goal thriller in the UEFA Champions League semifinals and some wild Europa League and Europa Conference League action (all on Paramount+), we make sure that nothing escaped your notice. From Ronald Araujo's new Barcelona contract to Kylian Mbappe receiving French presidential votes, we have your covered for those hard-to-reach stories.
UEFA
SB Nation

REPORT: Newcastle has offered Sean Longstaff a four-year deal

The Times has learned that Newcastle United Football Club has offered midfielder Sean Longstaff a new four-year contract, as the 24-year-old contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Longstaff has been with the club since 11 years old, coming through the academy and making it all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Lampard leads Everton back to Chelsea

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Everton boss Frank Lampard faces Chelsea for the first time since losing his job at Stamford Bridge last year. Everton's spirit and strategy was much improved against Liverpool last weekend, for the first hour anyway. More of the same will be expected against visiting Chelsea, which is coming off a draw at Manchester United on Thursday in the Premier League. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina return for Everton. Tottenham will welcome Leicester to get its top-four ambition back on track. Leicester is focusing on the Europa Conference League semifinals with Roma, so its focus is less on the Premier League. West Ham's main focus is also on its Europa League semi with Eintracht Frankfurt, which could help visiting Arsenal's bid to consolidate a top-four spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. West Ham match thread: win, then win again

Arsenal travel across London to face West Ham today in a tough test with implications for the European places. It’s relatively simple for the Gunners — win out, finish in a Champions League place. The Hammers trail Manchester United by three points, with a game in hand, for 6th place. Tottenham held serve against Leicester to move one point above the Gunners, now it’s Arsenal’s turn.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

FA WSL Preview: Everton Women vs Tottenham | Match Details & How To Watch

In their penultimate and last home league fixture of the season, Everton takes on Tottenham with little to play for. With two games left, the Blues realistically can do no better than ninth but no worse than their current tenth. They could leapfrog Aston Villa one spot ahead; the Villains lead by just three points and have two remaining fixtures.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy