For the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union USA TODAY NETWORK. Spring has sprung. I kicked off a month of good eating with a sunny day trip up to Amelia Island for an outdoor lunch at Tasty’s Fresh Burgers, followed by craft beers at local First Love Brewing. My first time at Tasty’s called for a savory Tasty’s melt with provolone and sauteed onions, plus parmesan herb tater tots. At First Love, I liked that the "Piper" red IPA was a fun twist on a traditional IPA, and my "Laugh in the Sunshine" cryohop IPA went down entirely too easy.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO