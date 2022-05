Click here to read the full article. Properties in Big Sky Country are always big on natural beauty. This newly listed private island is no exception. Located on Montana’s Flathead Lake, Cromwell Island spans some 350 acres and showcases the very best of the western state. Priced at $72 million, the property comes complete with an unfinished 45,000-square-foot villa that you can tailor to your tastes, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a dock with five boat slips. Boasting 3 miles of shoreline, the island also offers direct access to the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River. Cromwell Island is being sold...

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO