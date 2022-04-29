ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industrias Bachoco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

 2 days ago

CELAYA, Mexico (AP) _ Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (IBA) on Friday reported...

9&10 News

Flagstar Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) _ Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $53 million. The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.02 per share. The holding company for Flagstar Bank posted revenue of $337...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For CNO Financial Gr

CNO Financial Gr CNO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CNO Financial Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. CNO Financial Gr bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Roku Q1 Earnings

Roku ROKU reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku reported in-line EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $159.52 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Brixmor Property Group's Earnings

Brixmor Property Group BRX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Brixmor Property Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. Brixmor Property Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Truck manufacturer Paccar knocks Q1 financials out of the park

Paccar Inc. posted record Q1 sales and earnings, increasing production despite stubborn supply chain disruptions. The company reaped benefits from a practically all-new lineup of medium- and heavy-duty trucks introduced over the last year. “Paccar’s investments in vehicle, powertrain and technology initiatives are delivering increased profitability,” CEO Preston Feight said...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Amazon Shares (AMZN) Plunge On A Big Profit Miss And Soft Outlook

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) saw the slowest quarterly revenue growth in more than two decades, sending its shares tumbling nearly 9% in extended trading Thursday. The tech company reported first-quarter earnings per share that missed expectations. Amazon reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $7.37, compared to the analyst estimates of $8.07 according to Benzinga Pro Data. This equals an earnings miss of -8.67%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Geovax Labs's Earnings Outlook

Geovax Labs GOVX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-04-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Geovax Labs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.40. Geovax Labs bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Southwest Airlines: Q1 Earnings Insights

Southwest Airlines LUV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Southwest Airlines missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $2.64 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

ArcBest sees ‘record profitability’ in Q1

ArcBest announced Friday “record profitability” during the 2022 first quarter. The transportation and logistics company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.08, well ahead of the $2.13 consensus estimate as reported by Seeking Alpha. “Our strategy is working, underscored by improved operating margins across the business, and we...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Tactile Systems Tech

Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tactile Systems Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Tactile Systems Tech bulls will hope to hear the company...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Phillips 66 Beats Profit Estimates, to Resume Share Buybacks

(Reuters) -U.S. refiner Phillips 66 on Friday promised to resume share buybacks in the current quarter, after posting a quarterly profit that surpassed Wall Street expectations as demand for fuel and refined products hovered near pre-pandemic levels. Western sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine have tightened crude oil supplies worldwide...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

