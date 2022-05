No matter what it is you're looking for, you will most likely be able to find it in Canton, Texas this weekend at First Monday Trade Days. Shoppers and pickers will be converging on Canton this weekend, most likely with umbrellas in hand though, as they stroll through acres upon acres of stuff. This is stuff that some people create, some buy and resell, while others use First Monday Trade Days as a means to get rid of things they no longer want or need.

CANTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO