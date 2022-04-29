ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Parishes with the highest rate of food insecure children in Louisiana

By Stacker
westcentralsbest.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of the parishes...

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 3

Diamond BessieRose Parker
2d ago

Why ? The each child have been issued a good stamp card with a supplemental amount of money along with parents who also recieve food stamps . ( Non-working ) and working parents get nothing .Senior get nothing . They are walking around with their food card in their pockets . Purchasing all kinds of junk food . The parents who do manage these cards I commend you to the fullest . Then , there are parents who party back with their and forget about feeding their children . But always looking for a handout . The government is out of order with all these freebies . The they give , the more want and constantly complain .

Reply(1)
3
Related
The US Sun

Hundreds of thousands of Americans can get up to $600 a year under little-known food program – are you eligible?

HUNDREDS of thousands of seniors qualify for monthly shipments of nutritious food through a little-known government program. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) works to supplement the diets of elder Americans below a certain income threshold. The program is administered by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and benefits 760,634...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Despite attempts at normalization, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives, both worldwide and nationwide. More than two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed almost 981,000 people in the United States, with nearly 30,000 deaths in the past two weeks alone. Largely because of the pandemic, U.S. life expectancy overall decreased by nearly two […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Parishes#Feeding America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Men from Louisiana Have Been Convicted of Murder for Hire and Other Charges

Four Men from Louisiana Have Been Convicted of Murder for Hire and Other Charges. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Louis Age Jr., Age 73, and Louis’ son, Louis Age III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, Age 51, Ronald Wilson a/k/a “Tank”, Age 47, and Stanton Guillory a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, Age 27, all from New Orleans, Louisiana were found guilty on April 27, 2022, after a three-week jury trial before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe. They were found guilty of various violations, including conspiracy to commit murder for hire, murder for hire, and other related offenses along with lying to a federal Agent.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Distribution While Still on Supervised Release

Louisiana. – Raymond Hawthorne, Jr., 48, of Abbeville, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Jay C. Zainey to 57 months (4 years, 9 months) in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for fentanyl distribution, according to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. On November 4, 2021, Hawthorne pleaded guilty to the charge.
ABBEVILLE, LA
CBS News

Mississippi set to become last U.S. state with an equal pay law

Mississippi will become the final state with a law requiring equal pay for equal work by women and men. The law will become effective on July 1. A 1963 federal law requires equal pay for equal work, but Mississippi has the only state without its own law since Alabama enacted one in 2019. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, signed House Bill 770 on Wednesday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy