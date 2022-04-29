Parishes with the highest rate of food insecure children in Louisiana
Compiled a list of the parishes...www.westcentralsbest.com
Compiled a list of the parishes...www.westcentralsbest.com
Why ? The each child have been issued a good stamp card with a supplemental amount of money along with parents who also recieve food stamps . ( Non-working ) and working parents get nothing .Senior get nothing . They are walking around with their food card in their pockets . Purchasing all kinds of junk food . The parents who do manage these cards I commend you to the fullest . Then , there are parents who party back with their and forget about feeding their children . But always looking for a handout . The government is out of order with all these freebies . The they give , the more want and constantly complain .
Comments / 3