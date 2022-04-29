Positive puzzling

Many of us like jigsaw puzzles, but did you know such persons are called dissectologists? It seems like a good question in a crossword puzzle or on a game show quiz, which are also types of puzzles. Other puzzle types include, brain teasers, the Rubik’s cube, sudokus, 3D mechanic puzzles to...
Fighting for the future. An owner of a local boxing gym is giving back to the community through a series of classes and workshops. Nicole Craig and her team are mentoring kids and teaching them the importance of fitness and never giving up on their goals.
Writers’ block meets a dead end at one Japanese café. Manuscript Writing Café in Tokyo is welcoming writers facing deadlines, with an agreement that they cannot leave the premises until their work is finished. If all of this sounds a bit draconian, consider this: The western Tokyo...
Do you believe in love at first sight? What can cause an immediate attraction to someone? Sharon Gilchrest O’Neill, a licensed marriage and family therapist says, “For others who have felt it—and hoped it would last forever—they’ve described it as “an immediate sense of a person” even if you only see them from across the room at a party or get introduced when a new person joins the company you work for, or a friend brings someone new along for an evening out. “It is an immediate reaction, usually first about the way a person looks, how they are dressed, their physical motions, their voice, and how they look at you,” adds O'Neill. “There is a feeling in one's gut that there is something special about this person that you are instantly attracted to, and you sense quickly that they feel the same way.”
About two-thirds of people have experienced déjà vu in their lifetimes, but for something that's such a common experience (Olivia Rodrigo even wrote a hit song about it), the phenomenon is still shrouded in mystery. Theories about why people experience déjà vu—or moments that seem like they've happened before—range from metaphysical to scientific.
Dialing down the noise may offer significant psychological and mental health advantages. Do you welcome silence, or do you cringe at the mere idea of sitting with your thoughts?. We live in a noise-filled world, and for some, the constant background clatter helps us tune out any unwanted thoughts that...
Comments / 0