Queens, NY

Assigned counsel attys rally for better pay

By Jacob Kaye
queenseagle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorneys representing indigent clients and children in Family Court, including a handful from Queens, rallied in Manhattan and Long Island Thursday to call for a pay raise after not seeing a wage increase in nearly two decades. Lawyers on Assigned Counsel Plan panels, also known as 18-B, marched in...

Gothamist.com

Candidates, election officials left in limbo after NY redistricting ruling

Robert Zimmerman woke up Thursday on Long Island and headed north to Westchester for a breakfast meeting at the Port Chester Coach Diner. It’s been a frequent trip in recent months for Zimmerman, a Great Neck Democrat running for Congress in a strangely shaped district stretching from the north shore of Long Island, through a small coastal strip of the Bronx and into the city’s northern suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Over 200 men celebrate graduation from Doe Fund in Harlem

NEW YORK -- More than 200 men in Harlem celebrated a huge accomplishment Saturday.All of the men have either experienced homelessness or incarceration.Saturday, they donned graduation caps and gowns and gathered at the Apollo Theater to celebrate employment, permanent housing and sobriety.It was all made possible through a nonprofit called the Doe Fund, which helps men transition back to normal life and find success.Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs spoke at their graduation. He's the first person to serve in the New York State Legislature who has been incarcerated."Like all of you, I worked hard for my second chance," he said. "Whatever you do, believe you can do it. Show them that human element of you. They need to see it."Since it started more than 30 years ago, the Doe Fund says it has helped more than 30,000 men.
ADVOCACY
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Society
Manhattan, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
94.3 Lite FM

New York State’s Newest Law Starting May 7th

New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree. New York State residents may be shocked to hear about this new law. Some may feel...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Court orders lawyer for Jan. 6 defendants to be disbarred

On Friday, a Virginia court disbarred Jonathan Moseley, an attorney who has represented several high-profile Jan. 6 defendants. His clients have included Proud Boys leader Zachary Rehl, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Stop the Steal founder Ali Alexander, according to Politico, the first to report Moseley's disbarment. Both Rhodes and Alexander have been subpoenaed by the House Jan. 6 committee.
VIRGINIA STATE
Person
Janet Difiore
Person
Kathy Hochul
bloomberglaw.com

Florida Doctor Must Face Feds’ Fentanyl Spray Kickback Lawsuit

Federal prosecutors adequately alleged that a Florida doctor violated the False Claims Act by issuing medically unnecessary prescriptions for Subsys, a fentanyl-based spray manufactured by. Insys Therapeutics Inc. and used to treat breakthrough cancer pain, a district court in the state said. Prosecutors sufficiently claimed that pain management doctor Edward...
FLORIDA STATE
#Legislature#Long Island#Attorneys
The Independent

Trump election probe in Georgia to seat special grand jury

When potential grand jurors show up at an Atlanta courthouse Monday, they'll find a television camera in the room and streets closed outside — nods to the intense public interest in the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to pressure Georgia officials to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election victory in the state. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has taken the unusual step of requesting a special grand jury for the investigation, and the selection of that panel begins Monday. The seating of a grand jury — even a rare special grand...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

N.Y. AG says Long Island lawyers took $1 mln from dead client's charity

(Reuters) - New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil complaint against two Long Island trust and estate lawyers who allegedly siphoned more than $1 million away from a deceased client's charitable foundation. According to the complaint filed in state Supreme Court on Tuesday, Paul Marchese and Robin Maynard...
POLITICS
Daily Voice

Hempstead Man Sentenced For Role In Major Drug Trafficking Ring

A 43-year-old Long Island man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to 39 separate charges for his role in a drug trafficking ring. Able McTootle, of Hempstead, was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by five years' post-release supervision on Thursday, April 28, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
PIX11

Community outraged by allegations of racism against NJ principal

ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — School board members in Elizabeth, New Jersey knew they would have to address a troubling situation during their regularly scheduled meeting: allegations of racism against a school principal. Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer said the board is “outraged” by the incident, adding it was “immediately addressed.” A municipal source close to the matter […]
ELIZABETH, NJ
FOXBusiness

Ex-pharmacist gets 10 years in prison for $180M health care fraud

A former Mississippi pharmacist was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison for a healthcare fraud that resulted in more than $180 million in false billings being submitted to private insurers and the federal TRICARE program for military service members, of which more than $50 million was paid out by the government.
HATTIESBURG, MS

