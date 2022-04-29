ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Notebook: National Champion Jayhawks Ready to Maul the Weekend

Cover picture for the articleState of Kansas Recruiting 2023: What will be a successful in-state effort for KU?. "Lance Leipold was asked a question after the spring game, basically it was, 'How have your Kansas guys done, you know, this spring?' And it was a question that I'm pretty sure was asked by Bethany Bowman,...

Meet Kaia Harris, New Kansas City Chiefs Recruit, George Karlaftis’ Girlfriend

Purdue Boilermakers defensive end George Karlaftis fulfilled his dream to become a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs signed the Greek athlete who also brings a new WAG to the franchise. Kaia Harris is George Karlaftis’ girlfriend and motivation, and together, they are #RelationshipGoals. Harris has an athletic background, too, and she’s overcome a lot to keep playing. Karlaftis even credits her as his inspiration to achieve his pro-football dreams. We reveal more of their story in this Kaia Harris wiki.
Three OU meteorology students killed in crash after storm-chasing in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - In addition to wreckage from Friday’s Andover tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling back from storm chasing in Kansas were also killed in a crash Friday evening, according to officials. Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois;...
Dozens of homes and businesses damaged or destroyed from Kansas tornadoes. See damage in Andover.

Only minor injuries were reported even though 966 houses were in the path of a tornado that damaged or destroyed dozens of homes and businesses late Friday at Andover, a suburb of Wichita in south-central Kansas, an official there said. “People were in their basements, exactly where they should be," said Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell. ...
Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
OU basketball: 3-star 2022 forward Luke Northweather commits to Sooners

Class of 2022 forward Luke Northweather announced his verbal commitment to Oklahoma on Friday. The 2021-22 Missouri Player of the Year was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. the 6-foot-9, 220-pounder received interest from Missouri and Wisconsin, among other schools. As a senior, Northweather averaged 29 points and 11...
K-State mourns passing of Steve Douglas

MANHATTAN – Steve Douglas, a member of Kansas State’s 1958 Final Four team and a starter on two Big Eight Championship squads, died Tuesday at the age of 83 in Marina del Rey, Calif. Born on Sept. 2, 1938, in Hastings, Nebraska, Douglas played three seasons (1957-60) for...
