ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatteras, NC

Night driving restrictions on Hatteras and Ocracoke Island beaches begin May 1

By Joy Crist
islandfreepress.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNight driving restrictions on oceanside beaches within the Cape Hatteras National Seashore begin on Sunday, May 1, at 9:00 p.m. From May 1 through July 31, priority off-road vehicle (ORV) ramps close at 9:00 p.m....

islandfreepress.org

Comments / 0

Related
Bangor Daily News

I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Enormous River Monster Pulled in Maine

As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hatteras, NC
Lifestyle
Hatteras, NC
Cars
City
Hatteras, NC
Field & Stream

North Carolina Hunter Tags Rare All-White Leucitic Gobbler After a Three-Year Chase

Troy Cornett of Dudley Shoals, North Carolina, killed a stunning, all-white gobbler on April 9th and wrote on his Facebook page that it was the culmination of a years-long quest to tag the rare bird he first spotted in fall 2019. Cornett says he wasn’t sure what he was looking at when he first laid eyes on the white turkey while deer hunting his father’s 10-acre property in Burke County. “I was like, That looks like something white!” Cornett tells F&S. “I kept looking through my binoculars. The gobbler was inside the flock, so I wasn’t able to get good eyes on him, and it was kind of late in the evening. Finally, the bird got positioned where I could see him, and I was like, Oh my god, that’s a white turkey!”
ANIMALS
Cat Country 107.3

That Convertible That Got Stuck in the Pine Barrens is Not Alone

In case you missed it, someone got stuck in a rather expensive convertible in the back roads of Wharton State Forest the other day. You can check out that story here. In the meantime, we've found that not just convertibles get stuck on the tricky back roads of the Pine Barrens: it's lots of other vehicles too! Plenty of four wheel drive vehicles get stuck - and get stuck good!
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hatteras Island#Beaches#Driving
Architectural Digest

A Private Island Off the Coast of Maine Is Listed for $339,000—But There’s a Catch

Whenever there’s news of a private island for sale, we’re quick to assume it’s somewhere in the middle of the glimmering Caribbean Sea and that some billionaire will snatch it up. After all, Bill Gates has his beloved Grand Bogue Caye, and Richard Branson spends a good deal of time jetting back and forth between his Moskito and Necker Islands. However, the newest private island for sale is neither where nor what you’d expect: The 1.5-acre Duck Ledges Island, listed for $339,000, is wedged between Acadia National Park and the Canadian border, off the coast of Maine. It may not be as much as Gates and Branson paid for their islands—both paid around $13 million more than a decade ago—but the owner, real estate agent Billy Milliken, won’t sell to just anyone with the means. In fact, he’s looking for someone specific to buy his Duck Ledges Island.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

It Looks Like the Ocean Swallowed Up a Piece of Popham Beach in Maine

As the summertime vibes start to creep in and people begin making their plans to visit some of Maine's best destinations during the warmer months, Mother Nature always has a couple of surprises in store first. People who took a leisurely stroll at Popham Beach over the week were likely stunned by the sight they observed. It appears the ocean swallowed up a large portion of the beach, leaving behind an odd-looking beachfront.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

This $72 Million Private Island in Montana Comes With a Waterfront Villa and a 5-Boat Marina

Click here to read the full article. Properties in Big Sky Country are always big on natural beauty. This newly listed private island is no exception. Located on Montana’s Flathead Lake, Cromwell Island spans some 350 acres and showcases the very best of the western state. Priced at $72 million, the property comes complete with an unfinished 45,000-square-foot villa that you can tailor to your tastes, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a dock with five boat slips. Boasting 3 miles of shoreline, the island also offers direct access to the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River. Cromwell Island is being sold...
MONTANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

The Synchronous Fireflies in the Smoky Mountains Viewing Dates

You have the opportunity to see a natural light show unlike no other in the Smoky Mountains. Each year, people from all over gather at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to observe the naturally occurring phenomenon of Photinus carolinus, a firefly species that flashes synchronously. It's like a Christmas light show that has come to life. This is a show you have to see in person to believe.
ASTRONOMY
Inside Nova

For sale: A private island on Smith Mountain Lake

Here's our weekly look at some of the top homes for sale in Northern Virginia and beyond, according to Realtor.com. This week: A private island with two homes on Smith Mountain Lake. Realtors: Share your open house events in our events calendar.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy