Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie on Saturday visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv, where she met with civilians who've been displaced by Russia's ongoing invasion of their country. According to Reuters, during her visit to the central railway station, the 46-year-old spoke to volunteers working with the displaced and heard how each of the psychiatrists on duty talked with about 15 people a day. A number of those taking shelter at the station amid Russia's unrelenting attacks on the nation are said to be children between the ages of 2 and 10.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO