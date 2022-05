Title Image For Free Vets PassesLondon Arevalo/Off Our Couch. As a U.S. military veteran, it always surprises me how little we know about being veterans. We often miss all of the discounts and free stuff available to us that doesn't involve free meals and discounts on Veteran's Day. A lot of vets may know about this program already. However, I have run into too many vets that don't so I figured I'd use this platform to pass this little nugget of info along.

5 DAYS AGO