Sean McVay Openly Laughs At Bill Belichick's First-Round Pick In NFL Draft

By Ron Dicker
 2 days ago

Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay, who won his first Super Bowl in February, appeared to publicly diss an NFL rival who’s won six Super Bowls during the NFL Draft on Thursday.

That would be New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick , the so-called football genius .

The Patriots grabbed Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange ― a player from a low-profile university who was not forecast by many as a really high choice ― in the 29th slot of the first round.

McVay and Rams General Manager Les Snead seemed bowled over by the announcement.

“How about that? And we wasted our time watching him thinking he’d be at [pick No.] 104 maybe!” McVay said, laughing, in a moment shared by the NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano.

Belichick has a heavy say in the Patriots’ draft plans, so any fun poked at the pick can be interpreted as a dig at him.

Perhaps the “genius” sees something in Strange that McVay, whose team lost to Belichick’s Patriots in the 2019 Super Bowl, does not.

“Cole fits well into our team and our system,” Belichick explained, per NESN .

Time will tell to see who gets the last laugh.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

