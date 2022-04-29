ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bride spends less than $10 on wedding dress: 'I still felt like a princess on my day'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeddings are costly affairs and a wedding dress can often punch a huge hole in your budget. Rachel Connealy, a bride from Florida, is going viral on the internet for buying not one but two dresses for less than $10! She shared a video of her wedding dress on TikTok. "I...

Athena Gousios
3d ago

She looks nice …what is important is the sacrament of marriage. Congrats and do not others put you down on how much you spent.

oldschool94
3d ago

she looks really nice. smart woman. I don't get spending $1k plus, for a dress one will wear a few hrs.

Catterly Blu
1d ago

It’s SO nice to see these stories. People have gotten insane regarding the amount of money spent on a wedding. Taking out loans for tens (or hundreds) of thousands of dollars. Too much focus on the weddings than the actual marriages!🤦🏻‍♀️

People

Woman Wears Her Original Wedding Dress While Celebrating 70th Anniversary with Husband

A pair of teenage sweethearts rang in their 70th year of marriage by staging a swoon-worthy photoshoot featuring the bride in her original wedding dress. Nancy Lubbers, 87, and her 91-year-old husband Melvin met at a skating rink when Nancy was just 16, according to Caters News Agency. Seven decades later, the couple has five children, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren — and nearly a lifetime of memories under their belts.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

