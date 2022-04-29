ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

flowering vines

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 3 days ago

There are many plant materials available for...

www.stmarynow.com

Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

How to Keep Squirrels Out of Your Garden

As a gardener, chances are having squirrels prancing about in your outdoor space is never a welcome sight. After all, the fluffy-tailed rodents have developed a mighty reputation for gobbling up flowers and vegetable plants. Completely banishing squirrels from your garden probably isn't possible, however, there are practical ways to deter them.
ANIMALS
Agriculture Online

Raised bed gardens

I have a raised bed garden in my yard for growing everything from tomatoes to green beans. It’s easy to weed and there are no compaction problems because I don’t walk on it. Raised beds warm up earlier in the spring and dry out faster, so you get...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowering
WHNT-TV

Geraniums are the most popular potted plants in the world.

Why are Geraniums the most popular potted plants in the world? Maybe because they’ve been loved for many decades among different generations. Zonal Geraniums have bold clean foliage with large colorful flowers on top. When planted in mostly sun, you can expect flowers throughout the Spring and Summer, and even into the Fall, providing a hard freeze is avoided. Geraniums are durable but do require a little maintenance. Any old yellowing leaves need to be removed, and when the large flowers begin to fade, they also need to be pruned for fresh blends. If our Summer is hot, they may take a short break from heavy blooming and resume as the temperatures cool.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
The Independent

10 best plants for pots for an all year round container garden

When it comes to your garden, flowers and plants are great decorations, adding different colours and dimensions. If your outdoor space is small or isn’t equipped to house flora in the ground, plants in pots offer the perfect solution.“Though plants often grow most easily in garden soil, in many cases this is not possible,” Guy Barter, the chief horticulturist at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), told The Independent. If you’re looking for an alternative, “containers are a great option for a balcony, rooftop or patio garden”. The benefits are plentiful; most importantly, they “quickly add structure and style”, he added.In...
GARDENING
Real Homes

How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

The Best Trees (and Two Shrubs) for Deer Hunters to Plant

In honor of Earth Month—and Earth Day later this week—we’re celebrating the best way we know how: with a series of stories that are all about getting outside and getting your hands dirty to benefit wild places and wildlife. Every day this week, we’ll share articles about habitat projects, gear-repair tips, and conservation calls-to-action. Welcome to Dirt Week.
ANIMALS
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Gardening: Amazing Amaryllis

Amaryllis is one of my favorite plants. They have beautiful blooms that grow to be 4” to 8”. Many varieties exist producing blooms in red, white, pink, and many others. Knowing how to grow and care for these plants will ensure continued enjoyment year after year. Grown from...
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

Want to Camouflage an Outdated Fence? Plant These 6 Shrubs and Flowers Along Your Property Line

If you're looking to camouflage a chain link fence in your backyard or add a lovely backdrop to your garden, planting a combination of shrubs and flowers along your property line will do the trick—and will also provide food sources and a habitat for birds, bees, and butterflies. To help you cultivate this area of your yard, we tapped several landscape designers. Ahead, they share the flowers and shrubs that work best along fences, so you can plant your way to a better-looking partition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MyTexasDaily

Tree Talk: 4 tips for planting trees

(Family Features) Trees are virtually everywhere you turn, from your own backyard to nearby parks and forests where you enjoy hiking. They provide shade and beauty, and some even bear fruit. Beyond all the immediate benefits, you may be surprised to discover trees are also a critical key to the future.
GARDENING
BobVila

The 20 Best Lilac Varieties to Grow in Your Yard

Among the most nostalgia-inducing flowers, lilac trees still grow near where many abandoned farmhouses once stood. That tough-as-nails disposition, which makes lilac bush care easy, as well as an unforgettable fragrance still keeps the blooms popular today. Keep in mind that the showiest common lilac (Syringa vulgaris) species and hybrids...
GARDENING
natureworldnews.com

No Mow May: Gardeners Encouraged to Not Cut Lawns for Local Plants and Insects

According to a renowned nature organization, the number of individuals who do not mow their lawns is growing due to a successful campaign to preserve gardens naturally. Plantlife is urging gardeners to keep their lawnmowers in the shed during No Mow May this year to allow wild plants to grow and produce nectar for insects.
GARDENING
Gin Lee

Greenhouse lighting

There are so many options on the market for greenhouse lighting. Today, I will be discussing which greenhouse lights I prefer to use and tell you why. Initially, I thought I had to spend a lot of money on greenhouse lighting. So I purchased more expensive UFO lights, 4000 watt grow lights and dual head, gooseneck designed grow lights. Each of those works well to a degree. However, later I stumbled on some other LED lights that I have had a lot better luck with for growing vegetable plants, house plants, and fruit trees inside.
Salon

Seeds vs. plants: A buying guide for vegetable gardeners

You can Grow Your Own Way. All spring and summer, we're playing in the vegetable garden; join us for step-by-step guides, highly recommended tools, backyard tours, juicy-ripe recipes, and then some. Let's get our hands dirty. Vibrant, marbled pineapple tomatoes; adorable Easter Egg radishes without a single crack, unblemished rainbow...
GARDENING

