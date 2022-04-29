ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitsubishi Electric Classic brings golf legends to Duluth

By Paul Milliken
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Ga. - Some of golf’s most legendary players will be in north Georgia next week, teeing off on the course at TPC Sugarloaf and competing for a prize purse of nearly $2 million. The Mitsubishi Electric Classic returns to Duluth’s TPC Sugarloaf from Monday, May 2 through...

