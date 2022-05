Laws are in place for a reason, I think we can all agree on that right?. Why is it then that we have this inane ability to see how much we can get away with?. Everyone and I mean EVERYONE has broken some kind of traffic law in their lifetime. Sure, maybe you didn't get caught, but you have definitely driven faster than you were supposed to. Maybe you didn't come to a complete stop at a stop sign.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO