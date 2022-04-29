ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Two Shootings Overnight: One Woman Dead and a Man Hurt

By WISH-TV
WIBC.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is dead and a man is hurt after two shootings overnight. Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a call of a person shot at the Residences at 56th Street apartment complex. Officers...

www.wibc.com

