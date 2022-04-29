ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

HOROSCOPE SIGNS: What Your Lucky Day Is In May 2022

Johnjay and Rich
Johnjay and Rich
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewEaM_0fO4LUg600

Aries (March 21 - April 19)-Luckiest Day: May 10th

That day should expand all possibilities for you and make you feel as if you are flying high. There isn’t anything you can’t accomplish on that day, and you should feel inspired to take advantage of every opportunity the universe gives you because luck is truly yours on May 10th.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)- Luckiest Day: May 16th

You might’ve been wondering, when luck was gonna show up in your life again. Well, you’re going to have a lot of it, on May 16th. That day is going to bring beautiful opportunities to your love life. Whether it’s a new partner, first date or even something bigger, this is a day to embrace what feeling lucky in love, truly feels like.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Luckiest Day: May 30th

Even though your season begins on the May 20th, May 30th will bring new intentions into your life. Which will also allow luck to takeover for a while. It’s also a wonderful time to let go of any lingering ideas of what you think you should do, and really embrace the power of your own authenticity.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Luckiest Day: May 15th

Apparently, the universe hasn’t been peaceful to you lately. It might’ve created a lot of moments where you thought the universe just wasn’t on your side. However, May 15th will change that. That day will bring you a sense of compassion and peace. It’ll also be a chance to make healthier choices in all aspects of your life. Once that happens, you’ll start to feel really good about your life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Luckiest Day: May 8th

That day will give you the chance to take full advantage of the opportunities coming your way. The message for you, is that the luck you seek, is represented by the actions you take, so don’t hesitate to make a risky move on May 8th.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Luckiest Day: May 24th

That day will encourage you to keep your home warm for your family when it comes to love. Also, that day could mean that miracles are on the way. If you’ve been searching for guidance or wanting to improve your home, that day is the day to make it happen, by remembering who you truly are and what you’re worth.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)- Luckiest Day: May 10th

That day will encourage you to expand and see lucky opportunities in your closest relationships. Things will start to feel like they magically got better and are finally aligned. If you’ve been waiting for a sign on your relationship or someone new you’ve been dating, May 10th, is the day you’ll receive it. Also, don’t be afraid to go after what you want, once you realize it’s meant for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Luckiest Day: May 16th

That day will bring you some deep healing energy. This will separate you from the person you’ve been and the person you are now. You’ll feel free and lighter, allowing you to make the most of the lucky moments the universe give you, instead of turning your back on it. Remember, you’re allowed to outgrow what you once thought you wanted.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Luckiest Day: May 24th

That today offers you a chance to reconnect with your family and your home life. May 24th will allow you to see, what you truly need, so that you can notice how the universe is trying to help make things better. Luck is all around you, if you’re willing to see it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Luckiest Day: May 15th

After so many changes, you’ll be encouraged to focus on your health. That day will bring you balance which is something you really struggle with. This also lets you rest and remember how to care for yourself so that you feel empowered to take on new lucky opportunities that you’re being presented with. Don’t be afraid to truly let go of the past, so you can really live in the present.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Luckiest Day: May 8th

You’ll get a magical moment in your relationships on that day. This will be one of those opportunities in which you’ll feel validated by your partner and that will forever change your dynamic. Also know, that it’s about being in the right place at the right time, to see what kind of magic the universe can bring you, but you have to be ready to receive it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Luckiest Day: May 24th

Fire will return to your sign on that day. If you haven't met your divine partner or if you’re just starting your journey with them, May 24th offers you a chance to hold this relationship tight. When you focus on your own inner flame and truly nourish it, you’ll finally burn bright enough to attract what’s meant for you.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleopatra Jade

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For April 25th to May 1st, 2022

Mercury enters Pre-shadow Retrograde this week, and by the end of the week, it will be in its Home Sign of Gemini. Pluto goes retrograde at the end of the week, prompting us to consider what in our life needs to change. We also have a Taurus New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse, which should assist us in comprehending why we need dependability in our lives.
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These four zodiac signs are the biggest pushovers

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20) These are people who are typically unconventional or even quirky and would like to do things their way, but not so much when in a group. They tend to defer to the majority in terms of how things should be done. This could be borne out of a need to fit in, or because of their tendency to put the needs of others above theirs.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Cautions Fighting Fire With Fire

Click here to read the full article. Let’s get down to business with your weekly horoscope for April 4 through 10, astro babes. Our week opens with a Mars and Saturn conjunction, cooling off the otherwise hot-headed Aries energy in the air right now. The fourth day of the fourth month also brings angel number energy, and you may notice a sequence or pattern you hadn’t been able to see before. Fours are known to spur progression and evolution, and it’s fitting that 4/4/22 falls on a Monday. Later this week, Mercury in Aries sextiles Saturn in Aquarius on Thursday and...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Your Love#Scorpio#Pisces
Austonia

Taurus season: See what your horoscope says about you this month

Although this Taurus season brings the promise of smooth and delightful renewal, it also features the intense contrast of a heavy full moon lunar eclipse, prompting us to ride the waves of lightness. Shortcuts: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, PiscesAround May 15th, the day of the Lunar Eclipse, it will be especially important to stay on your toes and out of harm’s way. Regardless, we’ll get to continue enjoying the Venus, Jupiter, and Neptune conjunction in Pisces—truly one of the most picturesque combos imaginable, infusing our realities with an extra dose of the supernatural...
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of April 16, 2022. “I have lived my life according to this principle: If I’m afraid of it, then I must do it.” Aries author Erica Jong said that. Since I’m not an Aries myself, her aspiration is too strong for me to embrace. Sometimes I just don’t have the courage, willpower, and boldness to do what I fear. But since you decided to be born as an Aries in this incarnation, I assume you are more like Erica Jong than me. And so, it’s your birthright and sacred duty to share her perspective. The coming weeks will be an excellent time to carry out another phase of this lifelong assignment.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Every Zodiac Sign Has So Much To Look Forward To The First Week Of Taurus Season

Get ready, because the cosmos are raging harder than ever. This week is brimming with energy so powerful, that at times, it might even feel overwhelming. However, the good outweighs the bad, and even though you may be going through something that feels impossible to survive, remember — you’re capable of withstanding the wildest of storms. Luckily, your April 25, 2022 weekly horoscope is filled with enough to make it worth your while.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 4/29/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): The time is ripe for something new. Act in accordance with this cosmic impulse and you will see people follow your lead. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Negotiations hit a snag and the solution may be to retreat and try again later. You're not losing ground; you're fortifying your position.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for April 26, 2022

Most people are doing their best. It can be hard to see why they choose what they choose as we can only see what our own sightlines permit. Giving others the benefit of the doubt helps us to feel more peaceful about things. “Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.” -- Mahatma Gandhi.
LIFESTYLE
Q92

Check Out Your Personal Horoscope To Get You Through the Week

Kathrine from Two Spirit Tarot visited with us this week and offered some guidance for everyone's horoscope. Find your sign to help give you some guidance throughout the week of 3/6/2022-3/10/2022. Needing more guidance? Reach out to Kathrine HERE for spiritual sessions, past life charka healing, and so much more!
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your May Horoscope: Eclipse Season Is About To Rock Your World & Here’s How

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re embracing your individuality and tapping into what’s important to you. Your May 2022 horoscope begins with the sun in grounded and gorgeous Taurus, bringing you back down to earth. As the sun joins forces with Uranus on May 5, it will catapult your life toward something totally unexpected, but ultimately beautiful. Embrace the shifting tides, because they’re taking you somewhere you’ve never been before. However, it may take you a while to get there. On May 10, Mercury will station retrograde in Gemini, bringing you the tell-tale symptoms of retrograde syndrome....
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Raw Days of Venus in Pisces

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You know how to spot a bad situation and avoid it. Some situations are, however, unavoidable. The best you can do is to keep moving forward with as much grace as possible. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When you like people, you'll go out of your way...
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

April Full Moon: A Tarot Reading for Each Zodiac Sign

As temperatures rise, Aries season continues to heat up. On April 16, we’re in for an exciting astrological event, as the April full moon not only falls in Libra, but is a full pink moon, giving us a rosy sight to behold in the night sky. The fiery ram is naturally focused on the self as the first sign of the zodiac rules the first house of identity, but the amicable Libra is known for the love of community. After a season of self-reflection and growth, it’s the perfect opportunity to apply the lessons we’ve learned to our personal relationships in order to foster authentic connection.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

This May may bring a gust of energy your way, according to astrology

April showers bring May flowers — and May's astrology is bringing the chance to start fresh. Once we get through the month's Mercury retrograde, that is. Mercury retrograde commences in Gemini on May 10 and lasts until June 3. The trickster planet will re-enter Taurus on May 22 during this time. As with all Mercury retrogrades, this one is expected to bring frustrations around communication and travel.
SCIENCE
StyleCaster

Virgo—Your May Horoscope Urges You To Watch Your Words

Click here to read the full article. Release your sails and take a deep breath of fresh air, because this month is bound to be an adventure! Your Virgo May 2022 horoscope has all the details on where you might go and what you might see, because on May 5, the sun will join forces with Uranus in Taurus, bringing you experiences that show you a brand new perspective. Remember—having faith in something means believing it without doubt; without the pessimism that brings your energy down. As you experiment with a new lifestyle, you may find that it leads to uncomfortable...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your May Horoscope Says The Lunar Eclipse Will Rock Your World

Click here to read the full article. Gird your loins, because the upcoming month of May is going to be a major glow-up, Scorpio. However, your Scorpio May 2022 horoscope also shows how much work it takes to earn that sparkle. You’ll feel the initial rumblings of a major transformation on May 5, when the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus and takes your relationship in a new direction. However, you may feel a need for independence that conflicts with your desire for intimacy. As Mercury stations retrograde in your eighth house of shared energies on May 10, you may...
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Taurus: April 20-May 20

Welcome home, Taurus! Beyond this being your time to shine, this month highlights the ways in which your Taurean nature is currently crackling with evolutionary potential. Our New Moon on May 1 features a strong, electric impulse from the planet Uranus, who has been in your sign since 2018 and will be until 2025. Here, you can renew your experiments in connecting to life’s goodness, supporting quick and organic growth, and probing the possibilities of earth’s beauty. Relative to this liberating potential, the lunar eclipse on May 15 can show you the ways in which this beauty becomes more refined, subtle and rooted. This might look like giving some elements of your universe a good trim or two, but these sharp moments can also be elucidating.
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your April 2022 Horoscope Means You’re On The Verge Of A Brilliant Idea

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re returning to your home base and watering your roots with love! After all, your Capricorn April 2022 horoscope begins with a new moon in Aries on April 1, which will replenish your fourth house of home and family with the attention it needs. Go where your heart feels like it belongs. However, the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may find yourself feeling disconnected from that welcoming feeling. Remember—home is not necessarily a place, but a state of mind. Anywhere on Earth can feel like home if the vibes are...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Libra—Your May Horoscope Says Open Your Heart To Intimacy

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re learning just how deep your river runs. After all, your Libra May 2022 horoscope begins with a powerful opportunity to dive into your soul and embrace the love you have to give. As the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus on May 5, you may feel more willing to open your heart to something that scares you. However, you might also feel that it’s necessary to exert your boundaries, because they’ve been infringed upon for far too long. Either way, you might feel somewhat lost as you take your first...
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

April's full moon in Libra is a chance to reevaluate relationships

The first full moon of spring this year occurs on Saturday, April 16. This lunation will hit its peak fullness at 11:55 a.m. PT and 2:55 p.m. ET, and will be visible after the sun goes down. Although April’s full moon is nicknamed the Pink Moon, the moon won’t suddenly...
ASTRONOMY
Johnjay and Rich

Johnjay and Rich

2K+
Followers
643
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

It's Where #LoveUp Happens

 https://johnjayandrich.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy