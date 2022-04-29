HOROSCOPE SIGNS: What Your Lucky Day Is In May 2022

Aries (March 21 - April 19)-Luckiest Day: May 10th

That day should expand all possibilities for you and make you feel as if you are flying high. There isn’t anything you can’t accomplish on that day, and you should feel inspired to take advantage of every opportunity the universe gives you because luck is truly yours on May 10th.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)- Luckiest Day: May 16th

You might’ve been wondering, when luck was gonna show up in your life again. Well, you’re going to have a lot of it, on May 16th. That day is going to bring beautiful opportunities to your love life. Whether it’s a new partner, first date or even something bigger, this is a day to embrace what feeling lucky in love, truly feels like.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Luckiest Day: May 30th

Even though your season begins on the May 20th, May 30th will bring new intentions into your life. Which will also allow luck to takeover for a while. It’s also a wonderful time to let go of any lingering ideas of what you think you should do, and really embrace the power of your own authenticity.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Luckiest Day: May 15th

Apparently, the universe hasn’t been peaceful to you lately. It might’ve created a lot of moments where you thought the universe just wasn’t on your side. However, May 15th will change that. That day will bring you a sense of compassion and peace. It’ll also be a chance to make healthier choices in all aspects of your life. Once that happens, you’ll start to feel really good about your life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Luckiest Day: May 8th

That day will give you the chance to take full advantage of the opportunities coming your way. The message for you, is that the luck you seek, is represented by the actions you take, so don’t hesitate to make a risky move on May 8th.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Luckiest Day: May 24th

That day will encourage you to keep your home warm for your family when it comes to love. Also, that day could mean that miracles are on the way. If you’ve been searching for guidance or wanting to improve your home, that day is the day to make it happen, by remembering who you truly are and what you’re worth.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)- Luckiest Day: May 10th

That day will encourage you to expand and see lucky opportunities in your closest relationships. Things will start to feel like they magically got better and are finally aligned. If you’ve been waiting for a sign on your relationship or someone new you’ve been dating, May 10th, is the day you’ll receive it. Also, don’t be afraid to go after what you want, once you realize it’s meant for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Luckiest Day: May 16th

That day will bring you some deep healing energy. This will separate you from the person you’ve been and the person you are now. You’ll feel free and lighter, allowing you to make the most of the lucky moments the universe give you, instead of turning your back on it. Remember, you’re allowed to outgrow what you once thought you wanted.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Luckiest Day: May 24th

That today offers you a chance to reconnect with your family and your home life. May 24th will allow you to see, what you truly need, so that you can notice how the universe is trying to help make things better. Luck is all around you, if you’re willing to see it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Luckiest Day: May 15th

After so many changes, you’ll be encouraged to focus on your health. That day will bring you balance which is something you really struggle with. This also lets you rest and remember how to care for yourself so that you feel empowered to take on new lucky opportunities that you’re being presented with. Don’t be afraid to truly let go of the past, so you can really live in the present.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Luckiest Day: May 8th

You’ll get a magical moment in your relationships on that day. This will be one of those opportunities in which you’ll feel validated by your partner and that will forever change your dynamic. Also know, that it’s about being in the right place at the right time, to see what kind of magic the universe can bring you, but you have to be ready to receive it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Luckiest Day: May 24th

Fire will return to your sign on that day. If you haven't met your divine partner or if you’re just starting your journey with them, May 24th offers you a chance to hold this relationship tight. When you focus on your own inner flame and truly nourish it, you’ll finally burn bright enough to attract what’s meant for you.