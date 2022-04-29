ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RICH'S LIFE HACKS: Medical

Johnjay and Rich
 2 days ago

Apply a generous amount o crushed aspirin onto a wart.

Cover with duct tape and the wart will disappear overnight.

It’s magic and don’t ask how.

Don’t WET YOUR TOOTHBRUSH after you put the toothpaste on .. do it before.

Water can reduce the health and fitness benefits of toothpaste by 20 percent.

JELLYFISH STING

Don’t put pee on it.. use VODKA

FLAT PILLOW

Stick it in the sun for 30 minutes. .the sun will absorb moisture and plump up your pillow.

