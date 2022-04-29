RICH'S LIFE HACKS: Medical
Apply a generous amount o crushed aspirin onto a wart.
Cover with duct tape and the wart will disappear overnight.
It’s magic and don’t ask how.
===
Don’t WET YOUR TOOTHBRUSH after you put the toothpaste on .. do it before.
Water can reduce the health and fitness benefits of toothpaste by 20 percent.
===
JELLYFISH STING
Don’t put pee on it.. use VODKA
===
FLAT PILLOW
Stick it in the sun for 30 minutes. .the sun will absorb moisture and plump up your pillow.
===
Comments / 0