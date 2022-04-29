ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Teen charged after girl fatally shot in her Virginia bedroom

By Chris Horne, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHoa6_0fO4LQ9C00

HAMPTON, Va. ( WAVY ) — A call to police describing a suicide. A description from her brother that she was shot by someone outside. A shell casing on the floor outside her bedroom. These are some of the conflicting details in court documents that surround the death of a 12-year-old girl found Saturday in Hampton, Virginia.

Police said they were investigating the death Wednesday afternoon but released information later that day, saying the case was being investigated as a homicide.

A suspect is charged in the case, but police didn’t release his name. The 16-year-old suspect is charged with homicide, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, obstruction of justice, and providing false information to police.

They are in custody and being held in Hampton on unrelated charges out of Norfolk.

Police: 12-year-old girl found dead inside N Roger Peed Drive home in Hampton

Police say just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday, they got a call that a female had shot herself in the Avalon townhomes community. When they arrived at the home, the 12-year-old girl had a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics treated her but she was pronounced dead nine minutes later.

Hampton police say a 16-year-old male was there, and identified himself as the victim’s brother. He’s referred to in court documents as “DLC” and police say he said someone named “Junior,” who had dated the victim, had made a threatening phone call to him. Junior was in the neighborhood, DLC said.

Police say DLC initially told them he went out the back door of the townhome and Junior shot at him. DLC went back inside and upstairs to his sister’s bedroom. As brother and sister were looking out the window Junior fired again, this time striking the 12-year-old girl.

But police say DLC then changed that story.

This time, DLC told them he had fired at Junior when he was outside downstairs, not the other way around. According to police, DLC admitted to having a gun, threw it out the window before police arrived, and called a friend to come and pick it up.

Couple who played scratchers on first date win $66.9M Mega Millions drawing

The house is equipped with Ring cameras with audio and video. A police affidavit says a single shot was heard at 11:20 a.m., followed by “a female screaming as if in fear.” DLC and his sister are heard talking at 11:21 a.m. Minutes later, DLC exits the bedroom and a black and silver gun is lying on the floor. A cartridge casing is on the hallway floor that hadn’t been there before. Two minutes later, the call came in to Hampton police dispatch from a male that a female had shot herself.

Documents describe the shirt DLC was wearing as having blood spatter, and that he reportedly attempted to leave the scene. He was detained, and police say he began to have a panic attack and was transported for treatment.

The Hampton school division confirmed they are providing support and counseling to the girl’s school, but declined to confirm which school or the student’s identity.

Editor’s note: The video in the player below aired before police announced an arrest in the girl’s death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 2

Bumpy McGurk
2d ago

Wanted on charges in Norfolk. Freed to offend again, and now this girl is sadly dead. Let's see if this charge sticks! Oh right, we'll never hear about that part.

Reply
2
Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police#Violent Crime#Dlc
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
WUSA9

Woman left disabled after being bit by copperhead at Virginia restaurant

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published in January 2022 covering a different story. It was the snakebite story shared around the globe. At least that’s how it felt to Rachel Myrick, who was bitten by a poisonous snake more than 4.5 years ago in the foyer of a Spotsylvania County restaurant. The “crazy story,” as she called it, was broadcast by media and digital outlets across the world.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BET

New Jersey Man Gets 375 Years In Prison For ‘House Of Horrors’ Murders Over Facebook Post

A New Jersey man has reportedly been sentenced to 375 years in prison for three murders and three attempted murders stemming from a Facebook comment that made him angry. According to Law and Crime, 31-year-old Jeremy Arrington was sentenced to nearly four centuries in prison on Friday (April 8) by Judge Ronald Wigler over the 2016 fatal stabbings of 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst, her brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, 11, and the fatal shooting of Syasia McBorroughs, 23. Arrington also stabbed the 29-year-old mother of the two dead children and a twin 13-year-old brother and sister – who all survived the attack.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
WATE

WATE

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy