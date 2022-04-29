Imperial Oil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $926.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $1.38.

The oil and gas and petroleum products company posted revenue of $10.02 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMO