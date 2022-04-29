ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamala Harris to speak at Coast Guard Academy commencement

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the William J. Rutter Center about maternal health crisis on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in San Francisco. (Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be this year’s commencement speaker at the Coast Guard Academy, school officals announced Friday.

Harris will deliver the keynote address at the May 18 ceremony in New London, Connecticut, Rear Adm. Bill Kelly, the Coast Guard Academy’s superintendent, said in a news release.

“We are honored to host the Vice President and look forward to having her present the Coast Guard’s newest leaders with their commissions,” Kelly said. “This will also be a memorable moment for our graduates before they head out across the country and around the globe to take their places in the fleet.”

Vice presidents traditionally address the graduating class at one of the service academies on a rotating basis. Harris was the commencement speaker at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, last year.

President Joe Biden spoke at last year’s Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony, telling the graduates that “The best way to meet the wide array of threats we meet today is by investing in America’s enduring advantages.”

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden adviser Cedric Richmond set to leave the White House

President Joe Biden's senior adviser Cedric Richmond is expected to leave his job as the director of the Office of Public Engagement in the coming weeks to work for the Democratic National Committee. "I am thrilled that the President has entrusted me with helping boost the robust work already being...
Navy Times

Biden to nominate first uniformed woman to lead a military service

President Joe Biden plans to nominate Adm. Linda Fagan as the next commandant of the Coast Guard, making her the first uniformed woman to lead a military branch. The news was first reported by USNI News. Officials with knowledge of the nomination confirmed the news ahead of the formal announcement, expected to come this week.
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
