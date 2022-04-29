ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industrias Bachoco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CELAYA, Mexico (AP) _ Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (IBA) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $107 million.

The Celaya, Mexico-based company said it had profit of $2.17 per share.

The poultry producer posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBA

