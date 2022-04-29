TC Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) _ TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $307.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure company posted revenue of $2.76 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRP