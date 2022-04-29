ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

TC Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) _ TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $307.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure company posted revenue of $2.76 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRP

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

Enterprise Products Partners' midstream assets help keep the world powered and help to power its huge 7.1% yield. Enbridge's high yield, when combined with dividend growth, makes it a surefire income source. Kinder Morgan's dividend is on an increasingly sustainable foundation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2022

Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares gained 0.4% to $77.50 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tc Energy Corporation#Calgary#Alberta#Snapshot#Ap#Trp#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For CNO Financial Gr

CNO Financial Gr CNO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CNO Financial Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. CNO Financial Gr bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

As the Nasdaq Falls Again, These 2 Stocks Are Climbing

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been increasingly violent in...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Roku Q1 Earnings

Roku ROKU reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku reported in-line EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $159.52 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Wall Street surges as Meta Platforms lifts techs, growth stocks

April 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied on Thursday as a strong quarterly report from Meta Platforms lifted beaten down technology and growth stocks and offset worries about the U.S. economy's contraction in the first quarter. The Facebook parent (FB.O) rose about 18% after the social network reported a larger-than-expected...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Brixmor Property Group's Earnings

Brixmor Property Group BRX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Brixmor Property Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. Brixmor Property Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Southwest Airlines: Q1 Earnings Insights

Southwest Airlines LUV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Southwest Airlines missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $2.64 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bloomin' Brands Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations

Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 15.5%, to $1.14 billion, beating the consensus of $1.13 billion. Combined U.S. comparable restaurant sales grew 14.0% during the quarter, with 9.2% growth in Outback Steakhouse and 11.5% in Carrabba's Italian Grill. Restaurant sales grew 14.7% Y/Y to $1.1...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Axsome Therapeutics's Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Axsome Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.00. Axsome Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

876K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy