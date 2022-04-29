Traffic: Eastbound I-40 to be narrowed for bridge repairs
DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Del City may need to find an alternate route home amid construction on I-40.Interactive Traffic Map
Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane at Sunnylane Rd. from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday for bridge repairs.
Drivers can expect lengthy delays or should use an alternate route like I-240 or N.E. 23rd St.
Officials stress that construction continues on eastbound and westbound I-40 between Sunnylane and Hudiburg Dr. for bridge reconstruction at Crutcho Creek, S.E. 15th St. and Sooner Rd.
Other traffic impacts include:
- The westbound I-40 on- and off-ramps at Sooner Rd. (mm 156A) are closed.
- The westbound I-40 on-ramp at S.E. 15th St. is closed. Drivers may use Hudiburg Dr. and Sunnylane Rd. to access I-40.
- Limited merge areas are available at the I-40 and Sunnylane Rd. and S.E. 15th St. on-ramps within the work zone. Motorists should be extra vigilant and use extra caution at ramps before merging.
- The eastbound I-40 Service Rd. (on the north side of I-40) will be closed between Sooner Rd. and Warren Dr. through summer 2022 and motorists are advised to locate a local detour.
- S.E. 15th St. will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between N. Vickie Dr. and S. Vickie Dr. under I-40 through summer 2022.
- Westbound S.E. 15th St. traffic will not be able to turn left to eastbound Tinker Diagonal/I-40 Service Rd. or to S. Vickie Dr. through summer 2022.
- Northbound and southbound Sooner Rd. will open to four lanes, however, there will not be dedicated left turn lanes eastbound I-40 through summer 2022. Motorists should use extra caution in this area and expect longer traffic signal times to turn.
- Stop signs have been placed at N. Vickie Dr. and S.E. 15th St.
