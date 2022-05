A video of two kids securing their first odd job and dreaming of becoming rich is going viral on Twitter. Kids often do odd jobs to earn extra pocket money and this appeared to be these kids' first. The video showed the friends walking up to a neighbor's home and asking if they could shovel the driveway on their porch in exchange for 20 bucks. The owners of the home are more than happy to pay them for their services and tell them they're stepping out. The homeowner goes inside to get the money and the boys can't contain their joy. "We're going to be rich," the boys brag before making elaborate plans with all the money they intend to earn through shoveling snow. The innocence of the kids is adorable and the video is going viral on Twitter, with more than 11.2 million views and 103,000 likes.

KIDS ・ 5 DAYS AGO