ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

'It's wonderful to see it get saved': Old farmhouse moved to make way for Starbucks, bank

By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CWGCb_0fO4HQI200

History cannot be erased by development, but sometimes it can be moved.

That's what happened Thursday morning in New Albany, Indiana, when the historic Smith-Phillips Farmhouse on Charlestown Road was relocated around the corner to make way for a project that will include a Starbucks.

“The relocation undertaking is a very good example of how historical preservation and responsible development can work together for the benefit of an entire community,” said Justin Phelps, president of Hogan Real Estate, which is donating the building to Indiana Landmarks, a nonprofit preservation group.

More development:Proposed LG&E natural gas pipeline that would cut through Bernheim forest put on hold

Amanda Fry, whose grandparents once owned the two-story brick house, was there to see it moved to its new home.

"I grew up going there Christmas morning, many, many, weekends with my grandparents," Fry said. But she said it was "still rough to see it being moved."

The house was constructed in 1860 for William Smith, son of pioneer Martin Smith, who bought the land in the 1830s. It was purchased by the Phillips family in 1940 and then, another Phillips family — Fry's grandparents — bought the house in 1971.

Northside Christian Church bought the house from the Phillipses in 2000 and used it as an office before selling it to Hogan Real Estate, which considered demolishing it.

Hogan Real Estate had considered razing the two-story brick home, but "many folks in the community, including Indiana Landmarks, went before the plan commission for the City of New Albany and basically urged them to consider another alternative to demolition," said Greg Sekula, director of Indiana Landmarks.

A Starbucks and a regional bank will be located at the house's previous site, according to a statement released Wednesday by Indiana Landmarks.

The developer partnered with landmarks group as well as the church to save the building. Hogan Real Estate also constructed a new foundation for the house at its new home on on Lewis A. Endres Parkway.

Indiana Landmarks is now "going to market the property and try to find a third party who would be willing to develop it in a way that would be sensitive to the historic character of the building," Sekula said.

Reach Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@gannett.com; follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez

Comments / 1

Related
Wave 3

New Albany landmark moved, to be replaced by new coffee shop and bank

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A historic New Albany landmark from the mid-nineteenth century has been moved to make space for new developments. The Smith-Phillips Farmhouse on Charlestown Road has changed hands several times throughout the years, but it has always remained in the same location, until now. It was picked up and moved from the spot where it had been since roughly 1860. The farmhouse was built by William Smith, the son of Floyd County pioneer Martin Smith. It was sold to the Phillips family in 1941, and then to Northside Church in 2000, which owned the land it sat on until recently.
NEW ALBANY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Mom Notified by School Nurse After Son Hides a Seed in an Unusual Place for Safe Keeping

Sometimes kids are too clever for their own good. They'll come up with an idea, but because they don't quite have the life experience of an adult, the plan they come up with to execute said idea leaves their parents and other adults in their lives scratching their heads and asking, "Why?" The results also give us a good chuckle as long as no one gets seriously hurt. That was the reaction of one Indiana mom who received an interesting and hilarious message from her son's school nurse.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Albany, IN
New Albany, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
City
Albany, IN
State
Indiana State
WHAS11

Hundreds of units still available in newest Louisville affordable housing complex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's newest affordable housing development is open and accepting residents. LDG Development celebrated the grand opening of Donerail Run, a 312-unit complex near Taylorsville Road and Blankenbaker Pkwy, on Wednesday. According to the company, the complex will include one, two and three-bedroom apartments as well as amenities including a swimming pool and dog park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Walmart Warehouse to Permanently Close After Massive Fire

After a fire on March 16th, Walmart announced they will not reopen their Plainfield warehouse location, leaving 1,132 workers without jobs. “Unfortunately, the property damage is too significant to reopen the facility for the foreseeable future,” Jason Speedy, Walmart’s Regional Vice President wrote in a letter that was shared with state leaders on April 22.
PLAINFIELD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smith Phillips Farmhouse#Hogan Real Estate#Indiana Landmarks
95.3 MNC

The former Deer Forest property has a new owner

The property that was once home to Deer Forest in Berrien County has been sold. The popular park was a favorite childhood destination for decades until it closed in 2014. A bid to reopen it a couple of years ago came up short. WSJM reports that the 22 acre property was sold at auction for $550,000 in March.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Q2 News

Home gardening expenses up slightly for 2022

Reports around the country are showing that gardening costs are going up a bit for things such as fertilizer. Mick Gainain, co-owner of Gainan's Heights Flowers, Garden & Patio, says the proportion of fertilizer to water at his store is the same for at home.
GARDENING
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
836K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy