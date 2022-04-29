ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop these bestselling items for Mother's Day, starting at $10

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joins TODAY with fun and creative...

Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter's condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
Shreveport Magazine

"What made her think that this is OK?", Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son's hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
