Rain, rain go away — and cold and wind and snow, too

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
 2 days ago

Welcome to the latest edition of Beyond the Scores, the Marion Star's high school sports newsletter!

Baby, it's cold outside. And wet.

The spring weather has not been an ally for athletes trying to compete in track and field, baseball, softball and boys tennis. The norm has been rain, cold and wind along with hail, sleet and even snow showers.

In talking to several coaches and athletes this spring at events, no one can remember a worse spring to be a part of.

Well, in 2018, Mother Nature was equally moody. So much so that I wrote a feature story about it. Read it here:

More: Spring sports weather wasn't good in 2018 either

Besides Monday, this last week as been dry, but still cold. Looking ahead to next week, it should be a little warmer, but with chances of precipitation.

We'll see.

Anyway, here's a catchup for some of the comings and goings for spring sports to this point.

